Buhari: We won’t rest until Nigeria’s safe, secure

President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to rest until Nigerians are secure and live in safety. The fight against insecurity, the President said is one that Nigeria will win to ensure that citizens and non citizens resident in Nigeria live in a peaceful, safe and secure atmosphere. Buhari, who spoke at the launch of the book, “Standing Strong,” authored by firmer President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, said the government would continue to review its strategies in tackling the various security challenges confronting the country.

“We are constantly reviewing our strategies to continuously degrade the capability of all criminal elements in the country. We are creating strategic cooperation between our various military and paramilitary agencies for them to work together to fight crime and all criminal activities in the country. ‘‘We deploying adequate resources to strengthen the capacity and capability of our security forces,” he said. He commended the gallantry and courage of the armed forces and other security agencies fighting crime in the different parts of the country.’’

The President described the book as an important documentation of an era of leadership at the National Assembly. “We thank Senator Ken Nnamani and his colleagues at the National Assembly for standing strong in carrying out their constitutional duty in the defence of democracy in our dear nation, Nigeria. These efforts along with several others made by the three arms and three tiers of government in the country including the general public helped to stabilise the polity in Nigeria up to date.”

