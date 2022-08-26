News

Buhari welcomes mRNA vaccine production in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the exploratory interactions between Nigerian biomedical scientists, the Ministry of Health and BioNTech company to support the production of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine in Nigeria. He said this yesterday at a meeting with Mr. Holm Keller, the Executive Chairman of KENUP Foundation and representative of the CEO of BioNTech, the mRNA vaccine patent holder, in Africa in the Presidential Villa.

He expressed the confidence that the interactions between the parties would be productive, leading to collaborations at many levels, from clinical trials to research and development of newvaccinesandeventually supportvaccinemanufacturing facilities in the country. Buhari said: ‘‘We are impressed with the numerous possibilities said to be around the mRNA technology, hence seek cooperation with well-intentioned organizations, including yours, to build a strong bilateral partnership with your company and your affiliate bodies, as science gets closer to understanding the possibilities around successful mRNA technology.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US Senate’s confirmation hearings to start Oct 12 for new Supreme Court nominee

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Senate will likely open hearings on his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, on October 12 and he expected a full Senate vote before the November 3 election. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Saturday evening that the committee would host […]
News

Two women get 14 years jail term for child trafficking in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A state high court presided over by Justice Okon Okon in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital has sentenced two women to 14-years in imprisonment each, for trafficking in children. The convicts were jailed for trafficking in children who ages range between one and two for the sum of N500,000 each. The convicts are a […]
News

Why we collected N189m ETLS from Air Peace –Customs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) has explained reasons for collecting the sum of N189 million being ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and Comprehensive Imports Supervision Scheme (CISS) charges from Air Peace Airlines.   This was as the agency said that it acted within the limit of the nation’s fiscal policy.   However, NCS further clarified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica