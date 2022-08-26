Buhari welcomes mRNA vaccine production in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the exploratory interactions between Nigerian biomedical scientists, the Ministry of Health and BioNTech company to support the production of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine in Nigeria. He said this yesterday at a meeting with Mr. Holm Keller, the Executive Chairman of KENUP Foundation and representative of the CEO of BioNTech, the mRNA vaccine patent holder, in Africa in the Presidential Villa.

He expressed the confidence that the interactions between the parties would be productive, leading to collaborations at many levels, from clinical trials to research and development of newvaccinesandeventually supportvaccinemanufacturing facilities in the country. Buhari said: ‘‘We are impressed with the numerous possibilities said to be around the mRNA technology, hence seek cooperation with well-intentioned organizations, including yours, to build a strong bilateral partnership with your company and your affiliate bodies, as science gets closer to understanding the possibilities around successful mRNA technology.

