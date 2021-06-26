News

Buhari welcomes Nwaoboshi into APC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has welcome Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi into the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President told the lawmaker who dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’ Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to the President and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege. Omo-Agege said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly showed that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAF kills several ISWAP terrorists, destroys hideouts in Borno

Posted on Author Reporter

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. According to a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the […]
News

Service Chiefs: Buhari asked to honour Buratai, Olonisakin, others with GCON award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called on to honour the immediate past Services Chiefs with national awards for meritorious duty while in service. The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Transparency said Buhari should honour the immediate past Service Chiefs with the award of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger. […]
News

Child mortality: Rotary to complement Ogun’s efforts

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Rotary International, through Rotary Action Group on Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health has said it would continue to complement Ogun State government in reducing maternal and child mortality rates in the state.   Rotary said it organised a community dialogue for stakeholders on maternity and childcare across the state, addressing the issue of maternity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica