Buhari welcomes Sen. Nwaoboshi into APC

President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed Senator Peter Nwaoboshi into the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President told the lawmaker who dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “you are welcome to the progressives family.’’

Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North District, Delta State, was presented to the President and National Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) at the State House by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege said Senator Nwaoboshi’s decision to join the APC clearly showed that the effort of the CECPC was yielding fruit.

The Senator was warmly welcomed by party members.

