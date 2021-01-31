Buhari: We’ll be transparent in implementation of 2021 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has given the assurance that his government would be transparent in the implementation of the 2921 budget as passed by the National Assembly.

He gave the assurance yesterday in Daura, Katsina State while speaking to newsmen after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation with all transparency and openness.

The President, who appreciated the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage, said “We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget.

We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’ Buhari added that his administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.”

