Buhari: We’ll bring criminals, secessionists to book

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, reiterated his position that security agencies have been mandated to deal ruthlessly with all “criminal elements” who have taken up arms against the state, thereby threatening the peace of the country.

The President, who spoke at the opening of the Progressive Youth Conference (PYC) in Abuja, warned youths across Nigeria against joining the secessionists and agitators for self determination as members of such groups would soon be brought to book.

Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, urged the youths to seize the opportunity provided by the conference to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind them in order to forge a better future for the country.

Apparently debunking the allegations of injustice levelled against the government by the agitators, Buhari said that contrary to the perception in some quarters, all the policies initiatives, projects and even appointments by the current administration have been guided by equity and a sense of inclusiveness.

“There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and economic support initiative based on peculiarities of the regions.

“As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I will like to reassure you that as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

“As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks , every criminal elements that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly,” he said.

He commended the APC youth wing for organising the event and urged them to “never despair, nor relent” in the collective task of nation building.

According to him, Nigerians have no other other country but Nigeria and it is the respon-

sibility of every citizen to work towards the development and advancement of the country. Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mai Mala Buni, who was also at the conference, said the event came at a time when the APC was undergoing rebirth, recovery, rehabilitation, rejuvenation and repositioning.

Speaking on the theme: “The Future Is A Decision,” Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State, disclosed that in the last 12 months during which the APC has been administered by the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, he and his team have saved the party from dying by addressing the internal squabbles that had bedeviled the party.

“l am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubled party that was heading towards ‘imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political party. “At this point, let me specially recognize and appreciate the youth. You have throughout the turbulent times remained progressively united to the course of the party.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary committee had during the reconciliation process found the APC youth very cooperating to our collective approach to rebuilding the party. You are indeed great and we remain grateful. “It is a fact that the future of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and indeed, the country, lies in our youth. So, we cannot afford to discard the youth in the affairs of the party.

We must invest in the youth for a better future for the party and country.

Therefore, this conference and theme are both strategic and timely for a prosperous future for the party and our beloved country,” he said. Buni charged the youths not to join secessionist agitators, but to exploit all available opportunities to work towards promoting national unity, democracy and dialogue.

“| assure you the support of the party in investing in the unity and future of Nigeria. As the most energetic segment of the population, retrogressive elements with evil interests in causing confusion, creating and fanning hate and disunity will always rely on you to achieve such negative and unpatriotic tendencies and to destroy your future.

You must resist them. You should never allow yourselves to be used as tools in the hands of these treacherous elements,” Buni said. National Youth Leader, of the. APC, Mr. Ismaeel Ahmed, said the conference was organised based on the need to galvanise the progressive movement in the country.

