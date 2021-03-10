News Top Stories

Buhari: We’ll continue to empower women

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammmadu Buhari has given the assurance that his government would continue to empower women in the country.

 

The President gave this assurance yesterday at State House, Abuja, while receiving in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs Winnie Byanyima.

 

The UNAIDS boss also called for more women participation in active politics in Nigeria. According to a release by his office, the President assured Nigerians that women would continue to have pride of place in the current administration.

He said: “Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that.

We will continue to do our best to empower our women.” On infrastructure renewal, he noted that the country lost good opportunities, ‘but we can’t continue to cry over spilt milk. We are now doing our best in concert with some developed countries.”

 

The UNAIDS Executive Director described President Buhari as “a Nigerian and African hero,” stating that exploits by Nigeria in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS are quite commendable. “I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it,” Mrs Byanyima added.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

