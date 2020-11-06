News Top Stories

Buhari: We'll deal with rogue elements in Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government has commenced strong, transparent efforts to deal with the rogue elements in the Nigeria Police Force. The President gave this assurance yesterday at a meeting with a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III. Buhari also assured that the Nigerian Police Force would undergo the muchneeded reform. According to him, “We cannot allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage these efforts. Strong, transparent efforts are underway to address those rogue elements of the Nigerian Police Force.

Simultaneously, the Nigerian Police Force will also undergo much-needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct that will usher in a more professional workforce.” The President, who sought for the cooperation and support of the traditional rulers as his government addresses the demands of the nation’s youths, told the royal fathers that “we have heard the loud cries of our youths and children, and we are attending to their concerns.” Buhari emphasized the imperative of support of traditional rulers in the administration’s determination to address the demands of the country’s youths.

“To succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message. Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful,” he stressed.

Describing their “role as guardians of our traditional values and culture” as most critical, the President urged them not to compromise their neutrality “because this is what significantly confers on you, your moral authority and legitimacy.”

The President also told the royal fathers that his Chief of Staff (CoS), Prof. Ibrahim Gambari would lead senior government officials to various parts of the country “and directly engage with you as part of this process.” “He (Gambari) will be reporting back to me on your various perspectives. I want to, once again, thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youths with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered country great service,” Buhari was quoted in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.

While warning that his government would not allow anybody or group to threaten the peace or sabotage her efforts, the President recognised the primary and important role of the monarchs in helping to maintain peace and security in the country even as he expressed delight at their visit “given all that has happened recently in our country.” While receiving the recommendations of the traditional rulers, he promised to study them and take appropriate action.

Buhari had earlier drawn the attention of the delegation to the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic on the world. “We find ourselves in very turbulent times, with a global health pandemic that has been incredibly challenging. Economies have been crippled as the response to the pandemic has forced businesses to shut down or devise new means of transacting. For a country like ours, with a large informal economy, our citizens have been particularly hit,” he said.

He noted, however, that his administration has “designed various schemes and taken many measures to soften the impact, despite our own revenue struggles as government.” According to him, “I am also fully aware that our strong farming belts have been impacted by floods. While we have seen record levels of farm outputs and increased level of fertilizer utilization, government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its agencies, is working on how to help bring these farmers some relief.”

Admitting the enormity of these challenges and “our growing youth population,” the President declared: “There is no hiding place regarding how we should address insecurity concerns, youth unemployment, job creation, boosting industrialization and preparing for a transition into a digital economy.”

Remarks were made by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, His Royal Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, while two foremost traditional rulers representing each geo-political zone also attended the meeting.

