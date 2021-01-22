News

Buhari: We’ll leverage on oil, gas for devt pursue diversification

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would continue to leverage on oil and gas for development while also pursuing economic diversification across all sectors in the country.

The President made the pledge while speaking at the virtual inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) headquarters in Lagos. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also declared that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its position as a regional leader in the oil and gas industry.

He added that his administration would spare no effort in ensuring maximum benefit from the nation’s huge natural resources. The President recalled that at the beginning of his administration, he set a roadmap for the oil and gas sector in order to increase value from the nation’s huge resource potentials and create opportunities for investors, both local and foreign, as he declared ‘Nigeria is Open for Business!’ ”I am delighted that since then, we have witnessed major Final Investment Decisions in the sector such as the AKK Pipeline Project, the NLNG Train-7 Project, and the completion of the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery.

”Our renewed drive for economic diversification using the oil and gas industry as a pivot, remains on track as we expand government revenues and deploy it to grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), generate employment and contribute to eliminating poverty in Nigeria.

”This National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre will serve as an integrated resource complex to drive safety, value and cost efficiency in the industry. It is therefore another milestone in the development of oil and gas sector and the realisation of greater value for the country,” he said.

Talking about the importance of NOGEC in enhancing the contribution of the oil and gas sector to the nation’s GDP as well as strengthening Nigeria’s position as regional leader in the industry, President Buhari noted that the establishment of the centre aligned with his administration’s commitment to foster stability, growth and sustainability of the Nigeria oil and gas industry consistent with the economic development and sustainability agenda articulated in the National Petroleum Policy 2017, National Gas Policy 2017, Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the Economic Sustainability Plan, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FMN celebrates 60 years of creating value in food production

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., (FMN) has announced activities to commemorate its 60 years existence of creating innovative and sustainable value in agriculture and food production. The company boasts of a rich leadership history in Nigeria’s food industry and value-chain through a legacy of impactful investments, job creation, community development, and economic growth. FMN has […]
News Top Stories

#EndSARS fallout: Why we’re still ‘protesting’ –Policemen

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

Indications have emerged as to why policemen and officers are still reluctant in reporting at their duty posts despite the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu’s orders that they should go back to their work.   Police presence has been largely anonymous since the burning and looting which attended the #EndSARS protest went awry. […]
News

#EndSARS: IGP meets Sanwo-Olu, laments police low morale

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Metro (pix: adamu) #EndSARS: IGP meets Sanwo-Olu, laments police low morale Muritala Ayinla The Inspector General or Police, Mohammed Adamu Tuesday visited Lagos to commiserate with the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over destruction in the state in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, lamenting low morale of the police in the country, especially Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica