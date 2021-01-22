Buhari: We’ll leverage on oil, gas for devt pursue diversification

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that his administration would continue to leverage on oil and gas for development while also pursuing economic diversification across all sectors in the country.

The President made the pledge while speaking at the virtual inauguration of the National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre (NOGEC) at the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) headquarters in Lagos. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also declared that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its position as a regional leader in the oil and gas industry.

He added that his administration would spare no effort in ensuring maximum benefit from the nation’s huge natural resources. The President recalled that at the beginning of his administration, he set a roadmap for the oil and gas sector in order to increase value from the nation’s huge resource potentials and create opportunities for investors, both local and foreign, as he declared ‘Nigeria is Open for Business!’ ”I am delighted that since then, we have witnessed major Final Investment Decisions in the sector such as the AKK Pipeline Project, the NLNG Train-7 Project, and the completion of the 5,000 barrels per day Waltersmith Modular Refinery.

”Our renewed drive for economic diversification using the oil and gas industry as a pivot, remains on track as we expand government revenues and deploy it to grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), generate employment and contribute to eliminating poverty in Nigeria.

”This National Oil and Gas Excellence Centre will serve as an integrated resource complex to drive safety, value and cost efficiency in the industry. It is therefore another milestone in the development of oil and gas sector and the realisation of greater value for the country,” he said.

Talking about the importance of NOGEC in enhancing the contribution of the oil and gas sector to the nation’s GDP as well as strengthening Nigeria’s position as regional leader in the industry, President Buhari noted that the establishment of the centre aligned with his administration’s commitment to foster stability, growth and sustainability of the Nigeria oil and gas industry consistent with the economic development and sustainability agenda articulated in the National Petroleum Policy 2017, National Gas Policy 2017, Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the Economic Sustainability Plan, 2020.

