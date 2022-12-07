News

Buhari: We’ll sustain investments in aviation

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), that Nigeria would continue to make significant investments in the provision of aviation infrastructure for safe, secure, environmentally friendly and sustainable economic development of international civil aviation.

He made the commitment yesterday in Abuja when he received in audience the ICAO President, Salvatore Sciacchitano. According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Nigeria has been a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) since 1962, and has continued to make valuable contributions to the ICAO Council’s work and it’s activities. “This country has been playing key role in supporting the implementation of ICAO Policies and Programmes internationally, and particularly in the African region. “To this end, Nigeria has ratified all international air law instruments like the Montreal Protocol and amendments to some articles of the Chicago Convention.” He told his guest that Nigeria was championing the cause of Aviation safety, security and facilitation in Africa.

He added: “I have recently signed into law Civil Aviation Act 2022. This is to reposition the industry to ensure continuous compliance with ICAO standards and to meet the challenges of a dynamic and rapidly growing air transport sector.” While assuring the ICAO President that “aviation industry in Nigeria is increasing by leaps and bounds”, Buhari said: “I have approved also the establishment of Aviation and Aerospace University in Abuja to cater for research and development in the sector as well as the managerial challenges.”

 

Our Reporters

