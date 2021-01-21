News

Buhari: We’ll work with Biden on terrorism, climate change, others

Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will be looking forward to working with the newly swornin President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in tackling global terrorism, climate change, poverty, improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

Buhari welcomed the inauguration of the new U.S. president and his vice, Senator Kamala Harris. He expressed the hope that their presidency will mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.

Buhari congratulated the leaders and the entire country on the successful transition, which marks an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole. “We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest,” the president said in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu. The president and all Nigerians rejoiced with Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected vice president of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry, Shehu added.

Our Reporters

