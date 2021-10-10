Buhari: We’ve received new military hardware

Wows to eliminate violent crimes

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Federal Government has received new military equipment from friendly countries to combat any form of insecurity in the country.

This came as he vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to protect citizens from onslaught of criminals, which include insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings. Buhari gave this commitment yesterday in Kaduna at Passing Out Parade for Cadets of 68 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Airforce).

The President stressed that the government remained focused on its priority of improving security, bolstering the economy and fighting corruption. He said: “As you are all aware, our beloved nation, Nigeria, is facing many security challenges at this period. We continue to face security threats and violent crimes such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and politically motivated killings which threaten our national integration.

“I assure you that this administration will continue to do everything within the ambit of the law to eliminate all forms of violent crimes that are creating fear and anxiety among the citizenry.

“It is pertinent to state in this regard that, we have received new equipment in our fight against any form of insecurity from our friendly countries. “These assets will be deployed to accelerate the fight against insecurity in all parts of the country.’’

Noting that security had assumed priority in governance and public policy in international scheme of affairs, the President said: “It is against this backdrop that we introduced a new Landing Ship Tank early this year to replace the first set of naval ship tanks which were decommissioned by the Nigerian Navy.

“The introduction of the Landing Ship Tank is expected to bolster the Navy’s Sealift capability and promote our global maritime commerce, peace and safety within the Gulf of Guinea and our maritime neighbourhood,’’ he added.

Talking about corruption, Buhari said the administration was poised to eliminate the incentives for corruption by addressing some of the remote causes as part of a long-term strategy for a more effective and sustained war on the practice. He said improvement of livelihoods of citizens had been going on in partnership with relevant organized private sector.

According to him, some of the interventions by government were: “A smart law enforcement; provision of improved access to education that prepares our youths for global competitiveness; provision of quality health services for improved life expectancy and decent and affordable housing, among others.’

He reasoned that the ineffective policies for social provisioning must be redressed in the government’s efforts to tackle the fundamental causes of cor-ruption in the society.

“This is how best to give vent to the much-cherished values of fairness, equity and justice to the people of this nation,” he said. Buhari added that for the country to attract foreign investors, the citizenry must be law abiding and committed to peaceful coexistence.

While commending the Commandant of the NDA, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, for the infrastructural upgrade in the military institution, and the colourful parade by the cadets of 68 regular course,

Buhari expressed delight at the level of infrastructural development in the Academy, adding that it showed a clear testament to the vision, dedication and excellence in the best tradition of the NDA.

He commended the institution for turning out well trained and disciplined officers for the Armed Forces of Nigeria as well as militaries of allied nations and by, over the years, training and graduating military and paramilitary personnel as well as interested civilians seeking postgraduate education.

The President, who was the Reviewing Officer, told Graduating Officer Cadets, that the world they were entering was very different from that which confronted many of their predecessors.

“The contemporary security environment has been described as violent, uncertain, complex and ambiguous. You can therefore expect that the missions that you will be tasked to undertake will be similarly complex. Beyond these significant rationales, I am convinced that we have a real stake, and an abiding self-interest, in making sure our children and our grandchildren grow up in a world where school children are not kidnapped and where individuals are not slaughtered because of their tribe, faith or political beliefs. “I believe that a world of greater freedom and tolerance is not only a moral imperative but also a fundamental requirement for our collective safety. I am however delighted with the training you have undergone as you have been well-prepared to meet the challenges you will face in the field.” Appreciating families and friends of Cadets for standing by the impressive young men and women who were passing out, he urged continued love for them in the course of their career and beyond adding that family remained the backbone of the Armed Forces. The President also presented awards to cadets that distinguished themselves in academics and various military trainings, and commissioned all the officers. In his remarks, the Deputy Commandant of NDA, Air Vice Marshal A.I. Ahmodu, thanked the President for “unwavering commitment and support for the NDA’’ over many years

