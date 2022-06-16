Buhari: We’ve sufficiently degraded B’Haram, IPOB, other criminals

President Muhammad Buhari has said that his government has sufficiently degraded the attacks and other criminal activities of Boko Haram, IPOB and other similar criminal organisations, this is even the President, commended the Nigerian police and other security outfits for their resilience and doggedness in the fight against the prevailing security challenges in the country.

The president stated this during the passing out parade of the fourth regular course cadets of the Nigerian Police Academy Wudil, Kano on Thursday.

He said his administration was committed and dedicated to the fight against banditry, communal clashes, and all sort of insecurity challenges bedevilling the development of the nation.

He said despite the challenges the country was facing remarkable achievements were being achieved in security, building a sustainable economy, and the fight against corruption.

President Buhari noted that his administration was focused on repositioning the national security system aimed at ensuring that they performed their constitutional responsibility diligently.

In his remarks, the Commandant of the Academy, Assistant Inspector General of Police, Abdulrahman Ahmad said 205 Assistant Superintendents of police graduated from the Academy.

He said they have undergone rigorous academic and professional training which has equipped them with the requisite skills to serve their fatherland as officers in the Nigerian force.

AIG Abdulrahman Ahmad applauded the various interventions it receives from government parastatals such as TETFUND, and CBN among others.

The Commandant solicited the support of the Federal Government in providing more qualified manpower in both academic and administrative needs of the academy, ensuring timely payment of cadets’ stipends and allowances among other numerous challenges.

The ceremony was graced by security chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, senior government officials, traditional leaders, and the public.

