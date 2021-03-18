News

Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the instability in Libya was responsible for the inflow on arms and ammunition into the country despite the closure of the borders for over one year.
According to him, the proliferation of arms and ammunition in the Sahel region of African continent won’t stop until Libya is fixed.
The President said this Thursday at the Presidential Villa while receiving in farewell audience the outgoing Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohammed Ibn Chambas.
In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said Muammar Gadaffi held a grip on power in Libya for 42 years by recruiting armed guards from different countries, who then escaped with their arms when the Libyan strongman was killed.
“They didn’t learn any other skill, than to shoot and kill. So, they are a problem all over the Sahel countries today.
“We closed our land borders here for more than a year, but arms and ammunition continued to flow illegally. As far as Libya remains unstable, so will the problem remain.”
Buhari described Chambas, who spent many years in Nigeria in different capacities, from ECOWAS to UN, as “more of a Nigerian than anything else.”
He wished him well in his future endeavours.

