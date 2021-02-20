News

Buhari: Why I visited neighbours on assumption of office in 2015

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said he embarked on visits to the neighbouring countries because of the need for collaboration with the regional leaders. According to a release made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, President Buhari said this while receiving in audience Mr. Ahmat Iumar, a Special Envoy of President Idriss Derby Itno of Chad. Buhari lauded the Republic of Chad for what he called the effective “security back-up” given to Nigeria in fighting against insurgency.

He said the need for se-curity collaboration with our neighbours was why his first trips on assuming office in 2015 were to Nigeria’s immediate neighbours. “I went round because we needed to work together. The peoples are the same, cultures are similar, so it was important that we also work together on security,” Buhari said. He wished Republic of Chad best of luck in its general elections scheduled to hold in April. The special envoy said he bore a solidarity message from Itno on the security situation in Nigeria and encouragement for Nigerian troops, who were working hard to end insurgency in the northern part of the country.

