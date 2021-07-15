News

Buhari, wife extol Alakija’s virtues at 70

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari and the First Lady Aisha Buhari extolled the virtues of Mrs, Folrunsho Alakija, distinguished business leader and philanthropist, for dedicating her resources for humanitarian causes as she clocks 70 today. According to a statement by the Senior Special AssistanttothePresidentonmedia and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the President and the First Lady thanked Alakija for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

Buhari and his wife believed that the joyous occasion provided an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to them. As a successful entrepreneur who has been acknowledged locally and globally, the President also recognised Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions.

Our Reporters

