Buhari wishes Team Nigeria success

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the nation has wished Nigerian athletes participating in the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games success at the competition. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed the trust that Nigerian athletes participating in different events would excel at the competition, surpassing the previous record in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018, when the nation competed for the first time. Recognizing that the Olympic Games is a platform for closer friendship and cooperation between countries, the Nigerian leader sincerely hoped that all athletes, in the pursuit of their Olympic dream, would promote the core values of the Games: excellence, friendship and respect. The President congratulated China on hosting the Winter Olympics, lauding Beijing for making history as the first “dual Olympic city” in the world’s Olympic history, having hosted the Summer Olympics in 2008.
