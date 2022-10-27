Buhari woos Korean investors with improved business environment

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Korean investors to take advantage of abundant opportunities in Nigeria and invest in the country. The President, who promised to improve the business environment in the country, made this call yesterday at an audience he granted representatives of strategic Korean companies and industries on the sidelines of the World Bio Summit 2022 in Seoul, Republic of Korea’s capita According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari told his guests that, “Nigeria remains committed to creating a stable and enabling business environment for foreign investors through the formulation of sound economic policies and improved governance.”

He added that: “The security forces have been working assiduously with local communities to ensure the security of lives and properties of Nigerians and foreign investors. “Our administration, has prioritized Power infrastructure under the Presidential Power Initiative.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...