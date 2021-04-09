News

Buhari writes Jordanian King over family rift

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to King Abdullah 11 Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in the letter personally signed by him, said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem, but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved. “While here in London, taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. “Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace.   The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday.   According […]

lai Mohammed)
News

N.1m fine: Advertisers seek parley with minister on foreign advertorials

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) yesterday asked for a rethink and engagement on the proposed N100,000 fine on advertisements run by Nigerian brands on foreign media outlets. HASG, an umbrella body comprising advertising, media, marketing activation and out-of-home media agencies as well as broadcasting company groups, said the planned imposition runs contrary to international […]
News

Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest informants

Posted on Author Reporter

  Troops on clearance operations have killed 12 suspected bandits and arrested many others in Katsina and Zamfara states. The troops reportedly neutralized six bandits while several others escaped with gunshots wounds while foiling attack by the hoodlums at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state on Friday. Similarly, on Saturday, troops on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica