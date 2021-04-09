Buhari writes Jordanian King over family rift

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to King Abdullah 11 Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in the letter personally signed by him, said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem, but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved. “While here in London, taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. “Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

