Buhari writes Jordanian King over family rift

President Muhammadu Buhari has written a letter to King Abdullah 11 Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President in the letter personally signed by him, said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem, but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved. “While here in London, taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. “Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.
No devt without peace, Buhari tells Kaduna indigenes
President Muhmadu Buhari has told indigenes of Kaduna State to embrace peace and shun violence, stating that there will never be any meaningful development in the state without peace. The President made this call in his comments at the virtual opening of the Fifth Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KADInvest 5.0) yesterday. According […]
N.1m fine: Advertisers seek parley with minister on foreign advertorials
Heads of Advertising Sectoral Groups (HASG) yesterday asked for a rethink and engagement on the proposed N100,000 fine on advertisements run by Nigerian brands on foreign media outlets. HASG, an umbrella body comprising advertising, media, marketing activation and out-of-home media agencies as well as broadcasting company groups, said the planned imposition runs contrary to international […]
Troops kill 12 bandits, arrest informants
Troops on clearance operations have killed 12 suspected bandits and arrested many others in Katsina and Zamfara states. The troops reportedly neutralized six bandits while several others escaped with gunshots wounds while foiling attack by the hoodlums at Mara Zamfarawa village in Danmusa LGA of Katsina state on Friday. Similarly, on Saturday, troops on […]
