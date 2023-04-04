Buhari Writes Senate On Nigerian Data Protection Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday writes the Senate urging the lawmakers to without further hesitation, consider and approve the Nigerian Data Protection Bill sent to the Red Chamber by the executive.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Special Assistant to the President on Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad confirmed the letter’s content addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari’s letter which was read during the plenary contains the following, “In accordance to Section 58, subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution as amended, I forward herewith the Nigerian Data Protection Bill for consideration and approval of by the Senate.

The Bill seeks to provide a legal framework for protecting personal information and establishing the Nigerian Data Protection Commission for regulating laws on personal information.

Also, the Nigerian leader urged the Senate to approve the reappointment of Abdul Abubakar as non-Executive Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for a second and final term in a different letter.

However, in another letter, the president transmitted a Bill for establishing the Nigeria Police Force College Training School and Institution for consideration and approval by the Senate.

“Pursuant to section 58, sub-section 2 of the 1999 Constitution, I forward herewith the Nigerian Police Force College Training School and Institution Establishment Bill 2023 for consideration and passage of the Senate,’’ the letter’s statement. He noted that the school seeks to provide a comprehensive and legal institutional framework to provide specialized training for police officers. According to the letter, “The institution would advance the performance of officers by the provision of the Nigeria Police Act,” Buhari noted while he also sought the Senate’s approval for reimbursement through the issuance of promissory notes to Plateau and Borno, the sums of N6.6 billion and N3.8 billion, respectively. The reimbursements are for road projects executed by the state governments on behalf of the Federal Government.

