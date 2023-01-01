Buhari: Your electoral will, votes’ll be respected

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure that the collective electoral will and votes of the people were fulfilled at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President, who reiterated his commitment to free fair polls in the New Year in his message to Nigerians yesterday, also cautioned the citizens against indulging in anti-state activities during and after the polls.

While promising to commence the implementation of the new Start-Up law meant to create jobs for the unemployed in the New Year, the President also vowed to solidify his administration’s achievements in the last seven years in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption.

Commenting on the oncoming elections, Buhari said: “My personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”

Reeling out the achievements and challenges faced by his administration in 2022, the President noted that the country has weathered stormy waters, emerged stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated.

Buhari, who stressed that the new Electoral laws would ensure free and fair elections, cautioned the citizens against anti-state activities.

He said: “We, as Nigerians, must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls. We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as government, will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law,” he said.

On review of the nation’s security situation, the President said the security agencies have succeeded in bringing the insurgency in the North-East under control while also recording accomplishments in the fight against banditry in the North-West.

The President, who disclosed that over 82,000 insurgents and their families have already surrendered to the Military, said: “As our security agencies continue to make the country proud, we must continue to assist our patriotic forces by providing much needed community intelligence. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Nigeria remains safe and peaceful for us all. Therefore, we have a duty and obligation to support our troops and intelligence agencies by being alert and reporting anything suspicious movements.”

Buhari also disclosed that the police reform started after the EndSARS protest was at its foundational stage, adding that success has already been recorded with the improvement in police welfare and their emoluments and the training of 500 police cadet trainers to enable a better training regimen for the 2022 first batch of the 10,000 new cadets with an additional 10,000 set for 2023.

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the President said the government has been able to sustain the subsidy on energy costs, assuring Nigerians that his administration would focus on building the GDP and sustaining the huge surge in the non-oil GDP growth in the New Year.

Buhari also assured Nigerians that his administration would address the challenge of unemployment in the New Year by commencing the implementation of the Nigerian Start up Bill.

This new law, he said, would enable the unemployed to turn their passions into ideas that could be supported, groomed and scaled across regions.

“The year 2023 would, indeed, be a time when we would work to solidify on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption) Agenda.

On security, the President vowed to continue to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against the communities across the nation.

“For the Economy, our focus would be on maintaining and building economic growth through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the goal of national food self-sufficiency and growth in non-oil sources.

“On the anti-corruption drive of our administration, we have created new records in this fight, growing from 117 convictions in 2017 to 3,615 convictions as at December 2022. We as a government are committed to ridding our nation of all forms of corruption, through the collaboration with all the arms of Government to effectively prosecute this fight,” he assured.

