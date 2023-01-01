News

Buhari: Your electoral will, votes’ll be respected

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to ensure that the collective electoral will and votes of the people were fulfilled at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The President, who reiterated his commitment to free fair polls in the New Year in his message to Nigerians yesterday, also cautioned the citizens against indulging in anti-state activities during and after the polls.

While promising to commence the implementation of the new Start-Up law meant to create jobs for the unemployed in the New Year, the President also vowed to solidify his administration’s achievements in the last seven years in the areas of security, economy and anti-corruption.

 

Commenting on the oncoming elections, Buhari said: “My personal commitment and executive promise to see to the letter that the 2023 elections being diligently conducted by INEC will be free and fair. The collective electoral will and votes of Nigerians will be fulfilled, even in the twilight moments of my watch.”

 

Reeling out the achievements and challenges faced by his administration in 2022, the President noted that the country has weathered stormy waters, emerged stronger and better where others have fallen and disintegrated.

 

Buhari, who stressed that the new Electoral laws would ensure free and fair elections, cautioned the citizens against anti-state activities.

 

He said: “We, as Nigerians, must also take responsibility to ensure we participate in ensuring that the 2023 elections are free and fair by not engaging in anti-state activities and other nefarious acts that may affect the run of the polls. We must also resist every attempt to be used by politicians to create unrest in any form to disrupt the elections. We, as government, will ensure such activities are met with the full force of the law,” he said.

 

On review of the nation’s security situation, the President said the security agencies have succeeded in bringing the insurgency in the North-East under control while also recording accomplishments in the fight against banditry in the North-West.

 

The President, who disclosed that over 82,000 insurgents and their families have already surrendered to the Military, said: “As our security agencies continue to make the country proud, we must continue to assist our patriotic forces by providing much needed community intelligence. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that Nigeria remains safe and peaceful for us all. Therefore, we have a duty and obligation to support our troops and intelligence agencies by being alert and reporting anything suspicious movements.”

 

Buhari also disclosed that the police reform started after the EndSARS protest was at its foundational stage, adding that success has already been recorded with the improvement in police welfare and their emoluments and the training of 500 police cadet trainers to enable a better training regimen for the 2022 first batch of the 10,000 new cadets with an additional 10,000 set for 2023.

 

Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the President said the government has been able to sustain the subsidy on energy costs, assuring Nigerians that his administration would focus on building the GDP and sustaining the huge surge in the non-oil GDP growth in the New Year.

 

Buhari also assured Nigerians that his administration would address the challenge of unemployment in the New Year by commencing the implementation of the Nigerian Start up Bill.

 

This new law, he said, would enable the unemployed to turn their passions into ideas that could be supported, groomed and scaled across regions.

 

“The year 2023 would, indeed, be a time when we would work to solidify on delivering key strategic priorities under our “SEA” – (Security, Economy and Anti-Corruption) Agenda.

On security, the President vowed to continue to engage, push back and dismantle the operations of both internal and external extremist and criminal groups waging war against the communities across the nation.

 

“For the Economy, our focus would be on maintaining and building economic growth through the national economic diversification agenda that supports the goal of national food self-sufficiency and growth in non-oil sources.

 

“On the anti-corruption drive of our administration, we have created new records in this fight, growing from 117 convictions in 2017 to 3,615 convictions as at December 2022. We as a government are committed to ridding our nation of all forms of corruption, through the collaboration with all the arms of Government to effectively prosecute this fight,” he assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Two Nigerians sentenced to death in Ghana for killing four women

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Sekondi High Court in Ghana has sentenced Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Orji, both Nigerians, to death over the kidnap and murder of four Takoradi women in 2018.   The judgement, passed on Friday, came after a seven-member jury found them guilty on all the eight counts of conspiracy to kidnap and murder after […]
News

Buhari appoints Osinbajo Chairman, health sector reform panel

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja and Murtala Anyila

…names Adetifa new NCDC’s DG President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the Chairman of the newly constituted Health Reform Committee. This came as he named Dr. Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa as the new Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) following the appointment of his predecessor, Dr. Chikwe […]
News

Darren Goodall Keeps People Active and Fit Virtually

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Staying fit and healthy is very important, more so because of the world we’re living in currently. Our bodies need to be at optimum health to avoid falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 virus and the best way to ensure that is through exercise. As an owner of two gyms Venom Fitness Wyckoff NJ and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica