Buhari Youth group endorses Orji Kalu for 2023

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The parent body for all the youth support groups for President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) has declared its support for the candidacy of the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The leadership of the Buhari group, who visited Kalu in his Abuja residence Tuesday, noted that the country needs a detribalized citizen who understands the politics of the Northern and Southern Nigeria, adding that Kalu fits into the person Nigeria needs in 2023 It stated that the eminent businessman is the “right person to bring the entire regions together and foster economic prosperity.”

The representatives of the group, which made the courtesy visit, included the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Organisation, Ambassador Ali Barakat; National Coordinator, Honourable Adam Abatcha and Diaspora Coordinator, Professor Ali Alao. Speaking to the Senate’s Chief Whip, the National Coordinator, Honourable Abatcha noted that the group had earlier made attempts to visit him but for his very tight schedule.

He explained that BYO has been in existence for the past 10 years, adding that its membership is both national and international He said: “We the Buhari Youth Organisation has existed for more than 10 years now. We started in 2011 and now have members across all 774 local governments. We have been trying to harmonize our membership since the numbers keep on increasing. Our leadership is spread across the nation, we have Diaspora coordinators and one of the biggest is China headed by an Igbo man. “You are the right person to bring all the regions together. We believe in you for the way forward. You understand that the politics of the north and south are quite different. The way you are working for the country, you shouldn’t be distracted and Insha Allah it will be beneficial to you and we will give you all the necessary support from the North and South.” Speaking further he said:”We also thank you for the maximum support you have always given to our patron, President Muhammadu Buhari. We understand that your relationship with the President is as old as that of former military President, Ibrahim Babangida. You are a very strong, trusted and reliable ally to the North and we all hold you in very high esteem.” On his part, the Diaspora Coordinator thanked Kalu for granting them audience

