Buhari, Zulum meet behind closed doors

President Muhammmadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, at the Presidential Villa behind closed doors. Though the governor did not disclose his mission, as he refused to speak with State House Correspondents, there were indications that both leaders may have deliberated on the security situation in the North-Eastern state.

It would be recalled that insecurity has heightened in Borno State of recent with constant attacks on the people and military troops by the Boko Haram insurgents. Insurgents had, last Saturday, attacked the villages of Shafa, Azare and Tashan Alade in Borno State and set fire to homes and public buildings while firing sporadically at residents. There have also been reports of attacks on Christians by the Boko Haram elements during the Yuletide.

In a video it released on Saturday, the group claimed responsibility for a Christmas Eve attack on a village in which 11 people died as well as the kidnap of a priest who appeared in the video. On Thursday, dozens of loggers were kidnapped and three killed near the border with Cameroon.

