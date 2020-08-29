BuharilaudsNorwegians’ supportforNigeria’sdevt

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the progress made in Nigeria-Norwegian relations in the last four years. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari while speaking at a virtual farewell meeting with the out-going Ambassador of Norway to Nigeria, Jens-Petter Kjemprud, com-mended him for the bilateral accomplishments in the area of oil and gas, fishing, humanitarian assistance in the Northeast and other benefits that his efforts have brought to Nigeria. President Buhari said: “I congratulate you on your performance and hard work and for the help in the promotion of welfare of people in the Northeast where we have problem of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs and in infrastructural deficit. We are very grateful. Thank you.”

