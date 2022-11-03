Buhari’ll hand over safe, secure nation –Umohinyang

Emmanuel Umohinyang, a Public Afairs Analyst and social commentator, was among those who rallied massive support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term through Reelect Buhari Movement (RBM). In this interview, he speaks on contemporary national issues, including the 2023 general election. PATRICK OKOHUE reports

It is few months to the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration; do you think his government has done well security wise?

You must appreciate the fact that prior to the coming of the Buhari administration; it has always been the challenge of Boko Haram, particularly in the North-East. It does not mean we did not have pockets of crises in other zones. However, Buhari who was then a presidential candidate promised to deal with Boko-Haram as banditry was not that rampant, neither did we have knapping, abduction at such a high rate. However, when the administration came on board, it inherited an empty armoury from the Goodluck Jonathan administration. There was nothing to fight with. Our military was reduced to mere Boys Scout. You will remember the issue of technical maneuver.

A lot of our military men were always running to Cameroon to hide. When the Buhari, administration came on board, the first thing it did was to find out what the challenges were and it was discovered that there were no weapons to fight on the part of the military and you know weapons are not things you buy from the shelf. So, the process began but not the way the Jonathan administration did it, where non-state actors were ferried in an aircraft to South Africa with raw cash. What the Buhari administration did was to get the equipment through government-to-government transaction. So, it was able to eliminate the middlemen, which is the instrument of corruption.

Some of the equipment took over four years, like the Super Tucano that the government needed to turn around the situation in the North-East. We are also talking about the purchase of other ammunition, both the hard and software needed to be purchased from Russia, Pakistan, Israel and other countries. We also needed to beef up our intelligence system.

We needed to deal with the issue of fifth columnists within the system, talking about soldiers of fortune, who were milking the country dry. Today, the government has been able to deal successfully with the issue of Boko Haram. I was in the North-East recently and I discovered the whole of that zone is now a construction site by the governors of that area. Because of the heat brought upon the North-East,a lot of Boko Haram insurgents suddenly dressed themselves in the robe of banditry and fled from that zone to the North-West and North Central, but there is no hiding place for these criminals.

But the issue of kidnapping remains an issue in the South. Is government helpless?

I don’t think that the government was prophetic to have envisaged that there will be challenge of kidnapping. However, the government is determined to end it. Don’t forget that government is on top of the situation if you consider the way it has dealt with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), especially Eastern Security Network (ESN), which is the group’s armed wing. Looking at the spectrum of where we were coming from, Abuja was a place you could not enter. You needed a lot of fasting before going to church or stepping out of your home. Today, we can say the country is going to back to that era of security. Nigerians are beginning to sleep with their two eyes closed. The President has even assured that he will ensure a safe and secure country before he leaves in 2023.

How do you reconcile your thoughts with the recent travel advisory issued by United States, United Kingdom and later Canada, Australia and others?

On the issue of travel advisory to the citizen of the countries in question, I think it is nothing new, and I do not think it requires us as Nigerians to panic. The American government has been coming up with such advisory even before the Buhari administration. It is just a routine advisory, the same way Nigerian embassies in other countries issue advisory to Nigerians, telling them not to go to certain places based on intelligence at their disposal.

The Americans were not referring to Nigerians; they directed the advisory to their citizens. Those advisory are persuasive, I don’t think it is within their power to enforce it, it is mainly to persuade. Even the U.S. Head of Mission, who issued that advisory, where is she now?

I am sure she is in Abuja. Has she not stepped out of her office since that advisory was issued? It is just like a father asking the child to be cautious, not Nigerians. The issue of intelligence is not something you speculate because if you don’t manage it well, it can trigger other issues. It is like blowing siren in your quest to arrest a criminal.

With what we are seeing, don’t you think the incoming administration may inherit the challenge of insecurity?

I do not think so. That is why I am hoping that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes our next president. He is an expert in human capital development. Perhaps, one of the greatest challenges of President Buhari is that he relied heavily on people to nominate people into positions in his administration and that has its drawbacks. This is because the President did not really relate with people since he left office as military head of state. Tinubu is a man, who already has tested soldiers. He knows where to put people for optimum performance. I have even told the President that Tinubu will do better than him and he said that is his prayer. It goes to show the kind of father that he is because every good father wants his child Nigerito be greater than he is. A typical Nigerian politician does not want his successor to be better than him; he would rather find a way of sabotaging him.

Is insecurity not a threat to the coming elections?

No! This President has shown that the elections will be free and fair, even with off season elections. Even his own party lost elections in Osun and Anambra states. This man called Buhari; I can tell you his likes and his dislikes. Take Buhari out of any dishonesty. If APC members do not go out to solicit for votes and are expecting President Buhari to use the police to rig for them, they are finished. This President was a victim of rigged elections on three consecutive occasions before the advent of the card reader when he won. This President embraces technology. He appreciates the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for what it is doing. The President has never picked up his phone to call the INEC chairman to direct him on what to do. He is a man who gives you an assignment and allows you a free hand to do it. Security is not going to be a problem. Nigeria is relatively secure. We have not gotten there yet, it is work in progress. As we speak, the police are strategizing in preparation for the general elections. This Inspector-General of Police is preparing his men on the task ahead, which I think is very commendable. Every administration should always expect that there will be unforeseen situations, so you make projections.

How would you rate the leading presidential candidates?

I rate Tinubu as the best. He is a man of unquestionable capacity. He is a man who sees the stars, even if everywhere is dark. That is the kind of man we are talking about. In the area of human capital development, he is an expert in sourcing for the best to take charge of all places. I must admit that one of the challenges of the Buhari administration is that it relies on referral from those who know those who can work in certain places, so it does not have that vast view of Nigerians. The President hardly socialises. Since he left office as head of state, he hardly knew what transpired.

That is why he had to rely on people. I for one would not have voted for the vice president if he had won the APC primary because I do not want a president who would be controlled by vested interests. I want somebody who is firm, somebody who will stand by his word. When Tinubu took over Lagos, it was like a heap of refuse. Most of the roads you see today were not in existence. Robbery was at its peak. Tinubu must be credited with the unprecedented development Lagos has achieved. Many Lagosians have lost count of his legacy projects. The good thing is that other leading candidates were once in government, but none comes close to Tinubu. In fact, if elections were held today, Peter Obi of Labour Party will come a distant third.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...