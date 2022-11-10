News

Buhari’ll inaugurate VIP hospital before tenure ends, says Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

Notwithstanding the commissioning of new facilities at the State House Clinic, Abuja, the Presidency has vowed to inaugurate the Presidential wing of the hospital situated within the Aso Villa before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure next year.

Recall that Buhari in 2021 approved a site for the construction of a VIP wing of the State House clinic within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The state-of-the-art clinic designed to offer medicare for the country’s President, Vice President and other officials of government was expected to be completed before the end of the Buhari-led government.

Fielding questions after being led by the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar to commission some of the legacy projects in the State House Clinic, located in Asokoro, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha Thursday affirmed that the multi-billion naira project “will not only be completed but also commissioned before we exit.”

 

