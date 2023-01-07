Buhari’ll join APC Presidential campaign in 10 states–Keyamo

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated interest to join his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in its Presidential campaign tours to 10 states of the country ahead of the forthcoming General Election. According to The Presidency, the affected states include Rivers, Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Ogun, Cross River, Nasarawa, Katsina, Imo and Lagos.

In a statement on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo revealed this in the latest campaign time table released by the Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on Friday. According to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment in the release, the gesture forms part of Buhari’s commitment to deliver the APC presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the election adding that the President’s presence would boost the campaign efforts.

“Recall that Mr. President, out of his very busy schedule, had earlier attended the flag-off of the presidential campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after graciously accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

“In the latest campaign time table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States,” the statement reads in part. According to the minister, the states to be visited by the President include Adamawa (9th of January); Yobe (10th of January); Sokoto (16th of January); Kwara (17th of January).

The others include Ogun (25th of January); Cross Rivers (30th of January); Nassarawa (4th of February); Katsina (6th of February); Imo (14th of February) and the Grand Finale in Lagos State (18th of February). The Minister further added that “The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country. “We urge our party faithfuls and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”

