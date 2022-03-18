News

Buhari’s administration a failure, says Afegbua

Author Anayo Ezugwu

Former commissioner for information in Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has described President Muhammadu Buhari administration as a failure. Afegbua in a statement said the only thing working in Nigeria is failure. He said the country is sick and can never do well under a president that has health challenges.

He said: “In all my adult life, I have never seen a government that is this confused, incompetent, spineless, uncreative, rudderless, tactless, clueless and demoralising like this one headed by a medical tourist, President Muhammadu Buhari. “In seven years, it is a big shame that the Buhari presidency is unable to build a state of the art hospital that could answer his medical needs and the needs of other Nigerians .

“In seven years, our megawatts still revolve around 4,000 and 5,000 with so much so-called investment in the energy sector; and the president hops to London at the slightest opportunity to enjoy uninterrupted power supply, while leaving us in darkness.”

 

Our Reporters

