Buhari’s admonition against another Civil War

Recently, President Muhammad Buhari has cautioned Nigerians against actions that may likely precipitate another civil war. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has also advised the populace to tread with caution with regard to their reactions in order not to cause another civil war, as the country might not survive two civil wars.

New Telegraph identifies itself with such concerns for lawful conduct considered basic for peaceful and harmonious co-existence and the prevention of a second Civil War. But in a rather surprising twist, the political class, which President Buhari and Mallam El-Rufai are a part of, has failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians. Effectiveness, efficiency, justice and fair play are visibly compromised in all the sectors of the economy to the extent that the citizens are increasingly losing hope in their fatherland.

Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government are populated with persons from one part of the nation thereby reducing citizens from other component units of the federation to mere onlookers.

In some instances, the favoured ones lack the wherewithal to carry out the duties for which they were employed thereby further undermining the growth and expansion of the nation’s economy. Worse still, the people whose areas near the natural resources sustaining some MDAs are either excluded or reduced to an insignificant minority.

We are aware that insecurity of unimaginable scale has engulfed the nation for the seven years of this administration. Terrorist assaults are being carried out almost on a daily basis thereby inflicting socioeconomic dislocations of monumental proportions on the populace.

Many have been despatched to their graves before their time while others have been injured. Some others have been abducted where they are tortured by their abductors while awaiting the millions of naira usually paid as ransom.

Disappointingly, the relevant security agencies have performed below average with regard to the protection of lives and property in the country. New Telegraph recalls that the much the President Buhari has done is to constantly condemn terrorist attacks through his media intermediaries who, in their over-zealousness end up, giving the impression the security agencies are on top of the security situation, which is, unfortunately, the opposite.

This is reinforced by the allegations that some security operatives operate as fifth columnists, who aid and abet the commission of acts of criminality. The reluctance of the Executive Branch of Government to make a public disclosure of the financiers of terrorism and embark on the diligent prosecution of same constitute a self-inflicted obstacle with regard to the fight against insecurity.

The same reluctance makes some people regard the administration as insincere. The haste to pronounce some members of the terrorist group, Boko Haram as repentant while re-integrating them into the society further does damage to the image of the Executive Arm of Government. The formidable opposition of this administration to the clamour for the setting-up of State Police Commands is public knowledge.

This has continued to create a huge void in the nation’s security architecture, which helps increase the confidence of the terrorists and make them to strike with a more devastating impact. The referred negative actions constitute blunders with the potential likely to ignite conflicts, which, if not well-managed, could snowball into another Civil War.

New Telegraph therefore enjoins President Buhari, now in the twilight of his tenure, to help stop the country from drifting into a second Civil War by refraining from actions/ policies that overheat the polity. The Federal Government (FG) should put an end to its quest to ensure the passage into law of the Water Resources Control Bill, which has been rejected by many communities.

FG’s support for open grazing should equally cease as the practice is reported to have led to the damage of farmers’ farmlands, attack and displacement of natives from their ancestral lands by armed terrorists, alleged to accompany the herdsmen. The FG should refrain from its age-long opposition to restructuring, including the establishment of State Police Commands, to help ensure improved protection of lives and property in the country.

We recall that the 1960 Independence Constitution of Nigeria granted the then component units, namely the Eastern, Northern, and Western Regions, the power to establish their Police Commands to complement the Nigeria Police Force (NPF). There should be fairness and justice in the appointment of personnel into the MDAs of government, without compromising merit.

Public outfits which survive on the endowments of communities should be promoting peaceful coexistence by not only employing their competent natives but also ensuring that they occupy sensitive positions in such organisations. Regrettably, this appears not to be the case with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other strategic national institutions.

The FG should exhibit uncommon sincerity by allowing an independent investigation of the political, military and business elite groups by professional bodies.

Persons found to be aiding and abetting insecurity as financiers and fifth columnists-cum-security operatives should be subjected to diligent prosecution. These measures, if fully implemented, would help Nigeria not to face a repeat of the harsh experience of the bloody Civil War, which started on July 6, 1967 and ended on January 15, 1970.

