Buhari’s aide, Hajo, gets UNESCO appointment

Lawrence Olaoye

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs and Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani, has been appointed as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
This was disclosed Friday in a release by Aliyu Abdullahi, Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Office of the First Lady.
Until Sani’s appointment, she was the Head of Administration in the Office of the First Lady in the Presidential Villa.
She has, in the last six years, served as the head of Administration to the office of the First Lady of Nigeria, bringing her experience in government and development circles as a humanitarian, gender, health, and education advocate, as well as a teacher, administrator, and politician to bear in the smooth operation of the office.

