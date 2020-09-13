Buhari’s aide to critics: I’ve brought roads to A’Ibom

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Solomon Enang during the weekend debunked allegations from the Akwa Ibom government that he not attracted any project to the state in his 20 years in the corridors of power saying that he has influenced not less than 70 kilometres of road projects to Akwa Ibom communities.

He said the construction of Ididep-Ibiono road leading from Ikot Andem Ididep, Ikot Antia, Ikot Edo, Itu Atai and joining the Oko Ita Nung Udoe was now being revisited by the instruction of the president.

While supervising the progress of work, Ita Enang said the 22 kilometres road project beginning from Calabar-Itu superhighway, was an Ecological Project awarded in 2013 but was halted in 2018, owing to community issues, valuation and technical details.

He said the project funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the presidency was 12 metres width and with about six triple-bunk and double-bunk culverts and mini bridges for erosion control.

He said: “A lot has been done from Ididep junction to Ikot Odiong, Ikot Ekpod, Ikot Akpa Idang, Mbiakpan and Mbiabam. The essence of this project is to make local farmers have access to their farms for robust food production and to ensure food sufficiency.

“President Buhari has directed that all abandoned projects of this nature must be speedily completed. As you can see, this road begins from Calabar Itu highway through Ikot Ekpod, Ikot Akpan Obong, Ikot Akpa Idang, Ikot Essien, Mbiakpan, Mbiabam to Okpoto.

“Another one takes one from Okpoto through Aka to North Itam, leading to Uyo-Itam which crosses to Mbiatok Itam, the home town of Senator Anietie Okon.

“The Road in Mbiatok Itam is done by Senator Ita Enang. It goes down to Uruan. That is the artery of this road here. The entirety of the roads which I have brought here is between 60 and 70 kilometres. Most have been completed and others still in progress.

“As SSA to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, I am doing these sorts of projects everywhere. I have gone to Rivers. We are in Delta. We are in Edo and the rest. This one is closer to my community and I am here to ensure its speedy completion.”

The presidential aide, who thanked community leaders for their support, urged the company to be diligent and tactical so as to escape disruption by the rains and to ensure the project is completed with specifications for immediate issuance of certificate of completion.

