News

Buhari’s ally canvasses for dual restructuring

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

A frontline supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has called for caution over the restructuring canvassed by the Southern ggovernors. Okechukwu, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), however, canvassed for dual restructuring that would whittle the powers of the Federal Government and that of the states and grant autonomy to the state judiciary and legislature.

Premising his argument on the Southern governors calling for restructuring after its meeting in Asaba, Delta State recently and the alleged refusal of the governors to allow for the legislature and the judiciary autonomy at the state level, Okechukwu posited that it would be inimical to grant the governors restructuring as they are canvassing for. In the statement he issued in Abuja, he advised Nigerians to tread carefully and not to see the socio-economic and security challenges facing the country as a reason to give more powers to the governors who are already mismanaging their powers as emperors.

Hearguedthatgiving more powers to governors will, by omission or commission, create ‘Frankenstein Monsters’ whichwillputourdemocracy in harm’s way. He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 endorsed the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary and legislatures, as foundation for real restructuring, but painfully, two years down the line, the governors have refused to implement it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fidau prayer: Reps member, others extol late politician, Lanre Razaq

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The member, House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, Mr Wale Raji, on Saturday described the late political icon, Lanre Razak, as a remarkable leader, who devoted his life to the progress of Epe and beyond. Raji said this during the eight – day fidau prayer for late Lanre Razak held in Epe.   He […]
News

Insecurity: Nigeria has never had it this bad, Alaafin

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…harps on restructuring as panacea to societal ills The Alaafin of Oyo, his Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Sunday decried the security situation in the country, saying that Nigeria has never had it this bad.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, the monarch likened the current situation […]
News

Fallout of minimum wage: FG to increase pension in the country

Posted on Author Clement James,

The Federal Government has assured pensioners on its payroll that it had concluded plans to increase their pensions as in line with the minimum wage increase in the country. The Acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Barr. Ekpo Nta made this disclosure on Friday while briefing journalists in Calabar, Cross River State. Nta […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica