Buhari’s ally canvasses for dual restructuring

A frontline supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has called for caution over the restructuring canvassed by the Southern ggovernors. Okechukwu, who is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), however, canvassed for dual restructuring that would whittle the powers of the Federal Government and that of the states and grant autonomy to the state judiciary and legislature.

Premising his argument on the Southern governors calling for restructuring after its meeting in Asaba, Delta State recently and the alleged refusal of the governors to allow for the legislature and the judiciary autonomy at the state level, Okechukwu posited that it would be inimical to grant the governors restructuring as they are canvassing for. In the statement he issued in Abuja, he advised Nigerians to tread carefully and not to see the socio-economic and security challenges facing the country as a reason to give more powers to the governors who are already mismanaging their powers as emperors.

Hearguedthatgiving more powers to governors will, by omission or commission, create ‘Frankenstein Monsters’ whichwillputourdemocracy in harm’s way. He recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 endorsed the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary and legislatures, as foundation for real restructuring, but painfully, two years down the line, the governors have refused to implement it.

Like this: Like Loading...