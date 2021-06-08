Buhari’s antecedent’ll make APC’s victory possible –Ejidike

Echezona Okafor

Nnewi

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Anambra State chapter, Hon. Basil Ejidike, has said that infrastructural development provided in the state and the South- East geopolitical by the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government have helped to endear the party to the people and will help facilitate the emergence of APC government in the state.

He stated this in Awka, the Anambra State capital, when the chairman of Wichtec Group, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, presented 22 buses to the Anambra State chapter of the APC, and also officially declared his intention to join the governorship race on the party’s platform.

Ejidike said that having done well in providing democracy dividends to the people, the party has become popular in the state and will emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election. “APC has gained acceptance in Anambra State.

The party has done well in the provision of social amenities. The APC government has fixed the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, which remained a death trap over the years.

APC has also done the Second Niger Bridge up to 70 per cent completion, and also did the Onitsha Inland Port, which remained moribund over the decades. “Now, APC has come to take Anambra State into mainstream politics, and Ndigbo cannot be talking about 2023 presidency without accepting the party that will give it the platform,” he said.

The governorship aspirant, Nwankwo, said if elected governor, his administration will replicate what he has done in the private sector by providing the platform and conducive environment for employment opportunities and economic progress. “I come with the message of change. You can see change everywhere, including in the APC.

The party has taken the roads, and this year, APC government will emerge in Anambra. I’ve created jobs in the private sector and that is what I know how to do best. I’ll replicate this in Anambra if given the opportunity. Anambra will become the industrial hub of Africa.

We’re going to create so many jobs that our teaming youths will no longer be found on the streets,” he said.

Earlier, a stalwart of the party, and chairman of the Dozie Nwankwo Campaign Organization, Barr Ejike Nwachukwu, tasked the party on a credible primary election ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial contest. He warned that APC will not do well in the election if the selection process is compromised.

His words: “There is no better time for the APC to take over Anambra State other than now. The party has not done well in elections in the South- East despite controlling the central government.

In 2013, the party lost the governorship election in Anambra. In the 2015 general election, the party in Anambra did not win any legislative seat. Again, in the 2017 Anambra governorship election, APC did not win even one council area.

“Now, APC has no option than to field a candidate, who has shown the capacity to win the governorship election. This will be achieved through a credible primary election. November 6 provides Anambra APC yet another great opportunity to produce a governor and we cannot afford to miss it through political carelessness.”

