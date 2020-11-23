Buhari’s anti-trade policies liable for recession – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the nation’s second economic recession on four years of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government restrictive and antitrade policies.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that foreign exchange controls and monetary policies of President Muhammadu Buhari had impeded growth of the economy.

According to the party, the public sector is overbloated while corruption, reckless treasury looting and failure to decisively deal with the escalated insecurity, combined to destroy the economic activities in most parts of the country.

“While the Buhari presidency pretends to be running a free market economy, it is in reality, running a corrupt exclusionist market economy tailored to service the interest of a selfish few while frustrating millions of hard working Nigerians with restrictive policies, lack of access to incentives and support as well as high taxes and levies.

“This has crippled domestic production and competiveness, eroded investors’ confidence and occasioned a dearth in foreign direct investment, leading to the economic contraction we have continued to witness under Buhari’s watch,” PDP stated.

It advised President Buhari to end corruption and divisive tendencies of his administration and allow a free market economy so that more Nigerians will actively participate in the economic space to boost the productive sectors and bring the economy back to its feet.

“The failure by the Buhari administration to heed to demands by Nigerians to rejig our security architecture has also worsened the level of insecurity in many parts of our country leading to the closure of millions of businesses, with over 30 million of our farmers abandoning their farmlands, while commercial activities on our trade corridors have been destroyed.

“Besides, our party had cautioned against the increase in fuel price, which has impacted negatively on the disposable incomes of Nigerians. “We, however, insist that poor management and not the high cost of crude oil in the international market is responsible for high costs of domestic price of fuel,” PDP added.

It also stated that the president failed to put structures in place to boost domestic competiveness for favourable market forcesinduced pricing before the deregulation of the oil sector.

“Also, we note the negative impact of the closure of our borders by the Buhari administration, without encouraging local production, just to create an impression of food sufficiency, when it knows that it has not achieved any improvement in food production.

“If the Buhari presidency had listened to wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians, including our party, to end its corruption, lift its restrictive policies, reduce taxes and state imposed prices, and get more competent hands to tackle insecurity, our nation would not be in this dire strait,” the party said.

Like this: Like Loading...