News

Buhari’s ‘APC back to life’ statement delusional –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “delusional” President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “bounced back to life.” PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised Buhari not to allow himself to be deceived “into thinking that by using the instrumentality of coercion to drag feeble minded politicians as well as rejected corrupt persons into its folds, the APC, which has become a derelict pirate ship, can survive beyond May 29, 2023.” The party told the president that “only a few individuals with skeletons in their cupboards are hopping into the APC to gain official cover. “After all, when such individuals join the APC, all their misdemeanours, which border on corruption, are immediately pardoned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

1.2m children yet to be immunised in Nigeria – UNICEF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said over 1.2 million children in Nigeria were yet to be immunised. The figure accounted for about six per cent of 20 million children globally, who were yet to be vaccinated, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). UNICEF’s Communication Officer, Mrs Folashade Adebayo, made the disclosure […]
News

We’ll make NDDC deliver on its mandate, says Tunji-Ojo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi  Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be able to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta. Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC and other project sites in Port […]
News

Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica