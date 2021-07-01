Buhari’s ‘APC back to life’ statement delusional –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “delusional” President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “bounced back to life.” PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, advised Buhari not to allow himself to be deceived “into thinking that by using the instrumentality of coercion to drag feeble minded politicians as well as rejected corrupt persons into its folds, the APC, which has become a derelict pirate ship, can survive beyond May 29, 2023.” The party told the president that “only a few individuals with skeletons in their cupboards are hopping into the APC to gain official cover. “After all, when such individuals join the APC, all their misdemeanours, which border on corruption, are immediately pardoned.”
1.2m children yet to be immunised in Nigeria – UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said over 1.2 million children in Nigeria were yet to be immunised. The figure accounted for about six per cent of 20 million children globally, who were yet to be vaccinated, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). UNICEF’s Communication Officer, Mrs Folashade Adebayo, made the disclosure […]
We’ll make NDDC deliver on its mandate, says Tunji-Ojo
Federal lawmaker and Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has assured that NDDC will be able to deliver on its mandates to the people of Niger Delta. Tunji-Ojo gave this assurance on Friday during an oversight tour of the headquarters of the NDDC and other project sites in Port […]
Kwara govt begins disbursement of Owo–Arugbo Monday
Kwara State Government will on Monday begin the disbursement of funds to beneficiaries of ‘Owo Arugbo’, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) component of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme. The scheme, targeted at giving succour to indigent and vulnerable adults of 60 years and above in the state, according to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, […]
