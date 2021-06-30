News

Buhari’s ‘APC back to life’ statement delusional – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as “delusional” President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “bounced back to life.”

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday, advised Buhari not to allow himself to be deceived “into thinking that by using the instrumentality of coercion to drag feeble minded politicians as well as rejected corrupt persons into its folds, the APC, which has become a derelict pirate ship, can survive beyond May 29, 2023.”

The party told the president that “only a few individuals with skeletons in their cupboards are hopping into the APC to gain official cover.

“After all, when such individuals join the APC, all their misdemeanours, which border on corruption, are immediately pardoned.”

According to the statement, APC has become a sanctuary of corrupt politicians, adding that after six years on the saddle, APC has been able to point at any legacy project it has initiated and completed in any part of the country.

