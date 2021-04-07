Buhari’s appointment of Acting IGP illegal, unconstitutional –Ozekhome

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, has described the appointment of an Acting IGP by President Buhari as illegal and unconstitutional. He disclosed that the president cannot unilaterally appoint an IGP.

According to him, the president can only do so in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Council comprising of Mr President as chairman, all the 36 state Governors, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and the IGP.

Citing paragraph 7 to the 3rdScheduleof the1999Constitution, the silk noted that such an appointment as just happened before the new Acting IGP is capricious, arbitrary, whimsical, unconscionable, illegal, unlawful, wrongful and unconstitutional.

“Today, Buhari has again appointed DIG Usman Alkali Baba, a Northern Muslim, as Acting Inspector General of Police, to replace Adamu Mohammad, another Northern Muslim.

“With Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, another Northern Muslim as the Minister of Police Affairs, the circle of policing in Nigeria is complete.

“Of course, Buhari controls the Police by virtues of Sections 214, 215 and 216 of the 1999 Constitution.

“It is the same situation with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and NNPC, the entire security architecture of Nigeria and other key sectors and commanding heights of the economy.

“The illogical and puerile argument is always that the president only appoints people he can trust and that such persons are qualified in any event.That argument is insulting and insensitive to the intelligence, sensibilities and plurality of Nigeria.”

