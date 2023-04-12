News

Buhari’s Cabinet: How Amaechi made me NPA MD — Hadiza Bala Usman

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Fresh facts have emerged on how former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi facilitated the appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Though she had long been relieved of her appointment, Usman, how- ever, cleared the air about the man who got her appointed post-President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration in 2015. Contrary to speculations, she revealed for the first time that Amaechi nominated her for the position, according to an online news portal, TheCable. Recall that speculations were rife on the assumption of office that Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai she was serving as Chief of Staff influenced the plum job for her, a posi- tion that has never been occupied by a woman in the annals of NPA.

Speaking in one of the books published by Cable Books, she said: “I was sur- prised. It was the last thing I expected at this time, just as I was settling into my role as the Chief of Staff, she revealed in her book ‘Stepping on Toes, my odyssey at the NPA. “As Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the workload was enormous. “I usually did not take most calls until I accomplished my daily deliverables. But this was no random call. “It was Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who until a couple of months back, was the man I worked for in the Campaign Directorate for the Muhammadu Buhari 2015 Presidential campaign.”

Hadiza Bala Usman recalled that at the African Ports and Hinterland Conference how Amaechi broke the news to her. “Good morning, sir, “I said as I picked up the phone with a smile.

“How are you, Hadiza?” he responded. “I am fine, thank you, sir. How are you too? “The President has approved your appointment as Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority; you have to start work immediately! “Before he hung up, I asked if he had told my boss, Governor El-Rufai about the appointment and he replied in the negative. He reiterated the need for me to come over to the ministry and see the permanent secretary, whose duty it was to facilitate my resumption at the NPA.”

