Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Garba, Shehu, others take COVID-19 vaccination

In continuation of the national vaccination exercise, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu have taken their first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Also Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd)
They were vaccinated by the Chief Nursing Officer, Dr Esther Ibrahim at the Special Care Centre of State House Clinic, Abuja.
The Chief of Staff after taking his jab described the process as painless.
He says he is simply following the President’s footsteps as a responsible Nigerian. He urged all eligible Nigerians to present themselves for the vaccination so Nigeria can attain herd immunity.
Also speaking at the brief event, Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar said the government needs to protect its citizens through the provision of the COVID-19 vaccines.

