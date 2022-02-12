Buhari’s committed to provision of low cost housing, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the provision of housing to the low income earners in the country for them to have the dignity of a decent home and livelihood. According to him, this would not only improve the quality of lives of Nigerians, but also boost the economy through a vibrant housing market. Osinbajo stated this yesterday in Masaka, Nasarawa State at the commissioning of 248 housing units and commemoration of the 1,000th home built by the Millard Fuller Foundation, MFF in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

Describing the commissioning as a watershed in the important work of providing housing for Nigerians who need it most, the Vice President stated that “while the challenge of inadequate or no-housing undermines the quality of life of many Nigerians on low income, it also denies our economy and, therefore, our collective welfare the growth that is possible through a vibrant housing market.” He emphasized that the Buhari Administration was taking the challenges seriously by addressing the concerns. He said that the most recent initiative regarding this was the N200 billion National Social Housing Programme under the N2.3 Trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), which was aimed at delivering homes for Nigerians on low income, as well as providing jobs for the local industry. According to Osinbajo, to ensure that these initiatives were sustained, the Federal Government was in the final draft stages of a comprehensive 10-year National Housing Strategy being the first of its kind with input from the private and public sector players.

Osinbajo disclosed that under the ESP Social Housing programme, which would create up to 300,000 homes, 18 States have so far given land for free, while 19,478 homes have been built, including 582 purchased from the Millard Fuller Foundation. “We are negotiating another 400 homes with them,” Osinbajo stated, adding that “the one-bedroom self-contained costs N2 million and N3.2 million for the two-bedroom. We negotiated with Dangote, BUA and Lafarge to give the Family Homes Fund cement at 30% discount. So we now have low cost cement.”

