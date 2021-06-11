Opinion

Buhari’s deployment of TSA in combating public graft

Posted on Author Abubakar Hassan

By efficiently deploying the instrumentality of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), President Muhammadu Buhari had set out to steady efforts at curbing official graft in Nigeria’s public institutions. In 2015, when Buhari came to power, he pledged to revive and intensify the country’s fight against corruption; a social malaise that has shamed and denied Nigeria a place among countries with the potential for greatness.

He actually ran his electioneering on three-pronged issues, to wit: to fight corruption, build the economy and combat insecurity in the country. But the focus of this piece is the fight against corruption. The point must be made from the outset that Nigeria, which started out well on the tract of nation building, has been unconscionably derailed by numerous cases of corrupt deeds often perpetrated by government officials.

As a matter of fact, corruption according to the United Nations has been identified as one of the main spoilers of Nigeria’s ambition to achieve its targets in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA). It is also implicated in so many other issues that have conduced to force the country on ten steps backwards anytime it manages to take a step forward in the right direction.

Without a doubt, corruption can singlehanded wreck the country’s target to lift 100 million of its impoverished citizens out of poverty in 10 years as desired by President Buhari; hence, his promise to halt its practice and improve livelihoods among Nigerians was key in his 2015 campaign to become president. Often manifested in the forms of bribery, nepotism, and impunity against established law and codes of conduct, so far, Buhari’s efforts at preventing and countering corrupt acts in Nigeria have earned him a role as Africa Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion.

His leadership in the fight against corruption further explains the seriousness of purpose that his government has showed in the anticorruption fight. Over these years, Buhari’s administration has worked more closely with interested and key partners including the US and the UK, to stem the tide of financial corruption in Nige-ria, by seizing and repatriating assets from public officials who had stolen from the country and kept them in foreign steads. These partnerships have continued to result in repatriation of Nigeria’s looted public funds especially by a former Head of State, the late General Sani Abacha.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, has been overseeing the repatriation processes and he has achieved quite some milestones. In addition, the country’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has remained actively swift in helping the president’s drive against corruption by seeking to conclude outstanding cases against corrupt politicians as well as public office holders and getting judgments and to ensure they are in favour of Nigeria.

The EFCC has also continued to launch investigations into the activities of public officials who have been suspected of stealing from the country in previous administrations; former cabinet members of the federal government, state governors and senior civil servants have come under this anti-corruption searchlight effort of the EFCC which Buhari has enabled with huge political will and presidential approbation. l Key groundwork Because corruption has a devastating impact on Nigeria where funds needed to build badly-needed public infrastructure – schools, roads, and hospitals – are stolen, and key institutions that could support national development are undermined, it became imperative that Buhari set off his anti-corruption fight on a strong foundation. To do this, the president signed agreements with relevant countries to ensure that his work at home is supported and amplified abroad where most of the funds stolen from Nigeria are hidden away.

Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several European Union members were enlisted and their cooperation assured, thus enabling such agreements on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Mutual Legal Assistance in Civil and Commercial Matters, Transfer of Sentenced Persons, and Extradition Treaty, to be signed and activated. With them, Buhari was able to fully muster the level and shade of cooperation needed with the international community against corrupt Nigerian officials who had turned to foreign countries for shelter against prosecution. The agreements particularly guaranteed that these officials could be brought back and tried by Nigerian courts and laws.

