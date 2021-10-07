News

Buhari’s double standard fueling insecurity, says Abaribe

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has blamed the Muhammadu Buhari administration for the security challenges facing Nigeria. Speaking on a Channel Television programme, Politics Today, Abaribe claimed the Federal Government is applying double standard in its handling of the security challenges in the South-East, North-East and North-West. The former Abia State Deputy Governor said while the Federal Government brands the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group, it continues to refer to the perpetrators of insecurity in the North as bandits.

The legislator said, “The single most dangerous part is this influx of non-Nigerians with military grade weapons sweeping across our country, going into the countryside and committing mayhem. But no effort is made to profile them; no effort is made to ensure that there is a counter surge against them. All that has been happening is the attempt to reach an agreement. How do you reach an agreement with a terrorist who is coming from outside the country, trying to take over?” Abaribe, who represents Abia-South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, claimed there are over 30 separatist groups in the South-East, besides IPOB, which has been proscribed by government. According to him, the media creates the impression that IPOB is the only group agitating for Biafra in the South-East. He said, “I am a supporter of the cries of our people against injustice.

Last Friday, I was chairman of a book launch – Children of Biafra. It is a book about the Biafran war, seen through the eyes of a child. “Several people wrote their childhood experiences, a very poignant book that everybody needs to read. And in my statement, I said that a short while ago, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar made a statement, whether jokingly or not. And that statement was that the actions and policies of this government are turning everybody into a Biafran. “

