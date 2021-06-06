Buhari’s drums of war, Twitter’s reaction

Introduction

The most trending issue of the moment involves Twitter’s deletion of President Buhari’s threats to some Nigerians whom he described as “many people misbehaving today were too young to remember the deaths and destruction from the civil war.”

He then threatened: “Those of us who went through the war will treat them in the language they understand”. INTERPRETED: “We shall give them the ‘death and destruction’ from the civil war” because “that is the language they understand”. Shocked and angry Nigerians rose up in unison to condemn this brazen act of a president publicly threatening his own citizens with genocide.

Twitter through which the incendiary and inflammatory words were uttered was equally not amused at all. It reacted by promptly pulling down the offensive and provocative words. It also suspended Buhari’s account for 12 hours.

The Twitter social media company said the post violated its ‘abusive behaviour’ policy. As expected, Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, moaned, contending that Buhari had every right to “express his dismay at violence being perpetrated by a banned organization”.

Lai accused Twitter of bias, double standards and support of the looting and destruction of public and private properties during the End SARS protests last year. When such “happened on the capitol, it became insurrection. You see, we are not going to be fooled by anybody”.

Lai wondered why Twitter did not also act against other Nigerians who had also stringently encouraged attacks on symbols of authority, such as Police Stations, Correctional Centres, kill Policemen warders, etc. Everyone knew he was referring to IPOB, the influential South East-based organisation clamouring for self-determination.

Nigerians are now used to this government being intolerant of plurality of views or criticisms.

When you criticize them for fighting corruption lopsidedly, they respond by saying “corruption is fighting back”. Such simplistic illogicality! I am particularly disturbed about the president’s banal overreaction because he has neither banned, nor ever reacted with such vehemence or threats against the killer terrorist squad of Boko Haram, which is rated one of three deadliest terrorist groups in the world; and against ravaging armed bandits, vicious kidnappers and different murderous squads that have had a free rein on Nigeria, turning Nigeria into a sprawling field of blood bath.

The President did not only overreact, his action actually showed his great disconnect with the people he was elected to govern. He can only beguile some die-hard loyalists by playing victimhood when his actions in the last six years signposts an uncaring and indifferent president, who has since lost touch with his electors.

What did you expect Lai Mohammed to say? Go against his president’s utterances even if offensive and insensitive to the people’s feelings? He would never dare!

Like Hitler’s Goebel, Lai is paid to carry out propaganda and defend the president, the Federal Government and their actions, at all cost no matter how oppressive, illegal and inane such defence is. How can Buhari be belly-aching over Nigerians’ reactions to his poor governance style when, as Commander-inchief, he has lost grip of governance, especially on security, economy and corruption matters. Recall that these constituted the tripodal linchpin that propelled Buhari to the presidency. He has failed woefully on all of them.

And you didn’t expect reactions from citizens being mauled down every day by a vicious Army of occupation that cannot take on Boko Haram, armed bandits and kidnappers? What manner of president is this? I cannot understand.

Or, can you? That Twitter closed down President Buhari’s account is to me no big deal. It is a business organisation that regulates how its products are used. It has the right to punish or delete any erring subscriber. If it could happen to President Donald Trump, the then loquacious and narcissistic President of the greatest democracy in the world (the USA), when he instigated a mob to descend on the Capitol in January this year, why not our President, who is actually threatening his own citizens with violence and death?

Here is a President we have not seen for years empathising or sympathising with beleaguered Nigerians brutally maimed, raped, violated and murdered in their homes, farms, or the roads, schools, markets, offices, mosques and churches, suddenly coming out of his cocoon to threaten his own citizens with fire and brimstone, for merely agitating for freedom, liberation and independence from neocolialism. It is simply incredible!

Let president Buhari be told clearly that asking for self-determination is a right recognised by the UNO, the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights and other international instruments.

Buhari should let Nigerians be, at least to breath the (God-given) air of freedom, even if he can’t help, protect, defend or feed them. Nigerians can’t wait to see the end of his last two years in office.

Or, can you? General Buhari’s inciting and highly un-presidential tweet is a most unfortunate war mongering and a clear admission that he has failed abysmally to address Nigeria’s mounting problems which have leapt geometrically since he became President.

When a President resorts to scare-mongering and unorthodox arm-twisting tactics against his own citizens, threatening them with conquest, bloodbath and genocide, then you know he has run out of all ideas and has become desperate.

I don’t believe in heaping the blame on his assumed rabble rousing social media handlers as many are wont to do because they believe Buhari cannot manage his twitter handles. Said Harry Truman, former American President, “the buck stops here”. Buhari cannot make other Nigerians, including his personal aides bear the brunt of his inefficiency and get them suffer his headache by proxy.

His presidency will forever be judged as Buhari’s presidency, for good or for bad. And he has just two years left of his lack-lustre and highly clannish reign as a dictator and an unfeeling Emperor Nero. Since President Buhari appears tired of Nigerian citizens that he sought to govern in three earlier failed attempts (and even wept openly), he has one option: dissolve the Nigerian people and elect or appoint another of his choice.

Now this

When a tottering government twiddles

Twitter Today, the Nigerian government through the Information Minister, Mr Lai Mohammed, suspended indefinitely, operations of the Micro-blogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

It was a retaliatory action against Twitter for humiliating President Buhari based on his incendiary statement against protesting Nigerians. Well, I am not surprised that the Federal Government has suspended Twitter operations in Nigeria. Are you? I have always said that this government has a very thin skin for criticism. It is a government that cannot take punches but delights in always giving punches to adversaries, real or imaginary. What does Nigerian government think Twitter loses by being suspended? It is just the Nigerian people that will suffer, in the same way the government has been punishing Nigerians in the last six years.

Twitter will not even bother whether Nigerians use Twitter or not. We are 210 million people in Nigeria. Of this number, only about 33million Ni- gerians are active on social media. Less than 15 million of these are on Twitter. On the other hand, there are well over 300 million people across the world that use Twitter. So Twitter will not feel it. It is just like a drop of water in an oasis.

Twitter will not even know that a country has suspended it. So, it is the same beleaguered Nigerian people that will suffer, not the Federal Government or Twitter, because the Federal Government is a minute minuscule aspect of the Nigerian society, made up of only a few selected elite that do not care about the common man.

And this

The government knows that Nigerians now resort partly to twitter to express their dismay and dissatisfaction with its mis-governance; its opaqueness; its lack of responsibility, transparency, accountability and commitment to the Nigerian people.

The government knows that Nigerians now express their resentment and protest through Twitter, by telling the whole world how Nigeria has been turned into a corruption haven, and a sprawling field of butchery, extra-judicial executions and slaughtering.

Those in government do not want the world to hear about their atrocities. So, they just gleefully tell the world that they have suspended twitter, and that they would soon license other OTT and social media operations.

These people in government know that Nigerians have been reaching out to the whole world; and they are very embarrassed that the breeze has been blowing, and the smelly backside of the fowl is always being opened for the whole world to see and smell its odorous side.

This is the same government that undeservedly rode to power using the same Twitter and other social media platforms it now detests. My humble appeal to this government is that it should go further than this. It should actually suspend or dissolve the Nigerian people, which it has become so allergic to and no longer wants to see or hear about.

Then, it can now go ahead to elect or select another people in place of the present Nigerians who appear to have become a nuisance to it. I am very ashamed of this government.

This government knows no shame at all. This government has no integrity at all; no honour; no dignity; no capacity to govern; no pretensions to democratic nuances. I am greatly disappointed about this government round and round. I feel very sad as a Nigerian being led by a government of one scandal per day. Thought for the week

“The more laws that governments pass,

the less individual freedom there is. Any student of history will tell you that. Totalitarian countries ban pretty much everything.” (Bill O’Reilly).

Last line

F

Fellow Nigerians, synergise with me every week, to put our heads together on how to retool Nigeria.

