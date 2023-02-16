Buhari’s early transition committee an article of faith – Group

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to set up a Presidential Transition Council long before the February 25 presidential election as historic in so many ways. BMO in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, said it is the first time a sitting president is establishing a committee to pave the way for a seamless transition of power from one administration to another, long before actual voting. This, according to the group, shows that President Buhari is keen on ensuring that his successor gets a better transition to power than what he enjoyed in 2015.

The statement read in part: “There have been two formal transitions from one administration to another since 1999, but it looks like that of President Buhari will go down in history as part of his legacy. “Firstly, the Presidential Transition Committee set up by virtue of Executive order 14 of 2023 and headed by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, is the only one known in recent political history to have been put in place long before actual voting, irrespective of who emerges as president. “This, more than anything, is an affirmation of what the President had spent the last two years saying about his readiness to bequeath a legacy for posterity.

“Not even former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who prides himself as the father of modern Nigeria considered it necessary to put a proper transition committee in place at a time many Nigerians said he was more interested in a third term in office. “What Obasanjo set up was a 29-man Presidential Inauguration Committee and that was after his hand-picked successor, the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, was declared winner of the controversial 2007 presidential election. “Yar’Adua later set up a transition committee to interface with government officials, who were preparing handover notes for the new government.”

BMO noted that unlike the Buhari administration’s unpleasant experience with the transition committee of his predecessor, there is enough time for the incoming administration to have a good grasp of governance. “With more than three months to the handover date, we can say for sure that the handover process would be smooth. We dare say that the transition would be smoother than what the then Presidentelect, Muhammadu Buhari, experienced in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which did not have handover notes ready as of May 14, 2015 that the transition committee said they would be available.

“In fact, it is on record that the handover notes were ready only few days to inauguration day and formally handed to Buhari on May 28. But this time around, this President is demonstrating his commitment to the ethos of democracy by providing enough time for the incoming administration to be abreast of the status of governance, policies and ongoing projects across all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is also a clear response to those who are still living in dreamland of assuming that President Buhari may not be truly committed to leaving office inspite of his clear-cut assurances at virtually every forum in the last one year,” the group stated. Similarly, the support group commended the President for signing the Business Facilitation Act (Miscellaneous Provision) Bill into law, saying it will go a long way to further remove bottlenecks that have over the years hampered small and medium scale businesses in the country.

The group described the President’s assent as the climax of what began in 2018, when the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) launched an initiative to consolidate existing legislative provisions in line with the mandate it was given to ensure a business-friendly environment.

“We invite Nigerians to note that at the end of the four-year long collaboration between key private and public sector players, President Buhari sent an executive bill to the National Assembly designed to strengthen ongoing reforms and consolidate legislative provisions that border on ease of doing business in Nigeria. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Business Facilitation Bill, also known as the Omnibus Bill, now replaces a collection of 23 business facilitation laws, which were identified as critical to the the business environment in Nigeria.

“And for us, it is one Act that can be described as a Buhari legacy to boost small businesses which have been bogged down over the years by outdated laws. We have no doubt that the new law will go a long way in delivering an enabling environment for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to thrive in the country”, the BMO said. The group also hailed the two chambers of the National Assembly for ensuring the passage of the executive bill within one year. “We want to put it on record that the Omnibus bill was approved by the Federal Executive Council in March 2022 and subsequently sent to the National Assembly.

It was passed by the House of Representatives a few months later in October and the Senate, in December of the same year. “So the federal legislature deserves plaudits for giving speedy consideration to a bill that is bound to make the business environment friendlier and more attractive for investors. We also hail the PEBEC secretariat for its diligence in facilitating the process that led to the private-public sector collaboration on the bill,” BMO said.

