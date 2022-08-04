News

Buhari’s economic policies delivering pains to Nigerians – WBF

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The Wilson Badejo Foundation (WBF), co-founded by the late Rev. Dr. Wilson and Rev. Mrs. Adeyinka Badejo, has faulted the economic policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it was an obvious reason for Nigeria’s present high misery index after it grew to 96.43 per cent in 1995 during the late Sani Abacha regime.

The foundation which quoted Hanke’s annual misery index, a global economic study of countries conducted by Steve Hanke, said it was appalling that Nigeria was in the 2021 report, recorded the fourth most miserable country in Africa only better than Sudan, Zimbabwe and Angola WBF Chairman, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, at a briefing yesterday ahead of its 15th annual lecture that will hold on August 10, advised the electorate not to vote in the 2023 general election based on political parties, but for individuals with character, competency and integrity.

He however made it known that the lecture is expected to have several eminent personalities, including Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as special guest of honour and father of the day; Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, NIIA Director General as guest lecturer and General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji as chairman of the occasion, will focus on the twin problems of poverty and insecurity wreaking havoc on the country.

 

Our Reporters

