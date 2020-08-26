News

Buhari’s exit agenda, another round of fake promises – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammad Buhari of engaging in another round of false promises by presenting his agenda for the next three years to foreign envoys.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that in 2015 when he was running for presidency for the first time, Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), packaged a litany of promises with which they swayed Nigerians, only to renege on assumption of office.

The party listed some of the promises to include, payment of N5, 000 monthly allowances to indigent Nigerians, provision of massive employment, free housing, monthly allowances to discharged corps members, reduction in price of fuel, revamping of the nation’s refineries, making the naira to be at par with the US dollar, among others.

“On assumption of office, President Buhari reduced the litany of promises to three cardinal undertaking of ending insurgency and insecurity, fighting corruption and improving on the economy.

“It is no longer news that President Buhari has failed in all these three undertakings to Nigerians,” PDP said.

The party noted that in the last five years under Buhari, insecurity has worsened in the country with bandits, insurgents and kidnappers running over towns and communities in various states including President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

According to the PDP, the president, who promised to lead from the front in the fight against the insurgents, is receding in the safety and comfort of the Aso Presidential Villa.

The party added that instead the Buhari administration had not only wrecked the Nigerian economy but has turned the once prosperous nation into the poverty capital of the world.

It regretted that hunger and starvation, escalated unemployment, high cost of food, reduced life expectancy, high morbidity rate and collapsed infrastructure have now forced Nigerians to resort to suicide and slavery abroad as options.

