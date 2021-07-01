Buhari’s focused on delivering gains of democracy to citizens, says Adesina

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has declared that his boss was focused on delivering gains of democracy to the citizens.

Adesina made this declaration Thursday while receiving an award from Progressive Councilors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councilors, led by the Chairman, Hon. Sunday Yusuf Achor.

He gave the assurance that the President would continue to work with organisations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

In a release signed by the Deputy Director (Information), State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Presidential spokesman said Buhari would continue to work for the progress of the country, with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and culture that will continue to drive development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the President,’’ he said.

Adesina assured the PCF that the administration will also welcome partnerships that will propagate the policies and actions of Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

