Buhari's former Aide, Wada is dead

President Muhammadu Buhari’s former Chief Press Secretary, Wada Maida, is dead.
A family member, Lawal Sale Maida, confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The deceased was the former Chairman, Board of Directors of the News Agency of Nigeria.
Sale Maida disclosed that his brother died on Monday, in Abuja, after a brief illness.
Late Maida was the Chief Press Secretary to President Buhari while as Military Head of State.
Following Buhari’s ouster, Maida returned to NAN in 1985, and assumed the position of its Editor-in-Chief, this he held for about eight years.
He was a member of the Executive Board of the International Press Institute and a shareholder of Media Trust Limited.
A source within the family said the deceased returned from Katsina on Monday, where he had gone to commiserate with one of his friends who lost his wife recently.

