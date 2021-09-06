Buhari’s Fulanisation agenda is real –Mailafia

Forrmer Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadaiah Melafia has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s government of pushing Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda of the country.

Also, Melaifia, who is a development economist, former official of African Development Bank, said all indices pointed to the fact that Nigeria is drifting towards a failed state and may soon become ungovernable to the ruling class if nothing is done to check the drift.

Speaking at Reconciliation House in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the weekend, Melafia said the country under the watch of President Buhari is sliding towards the domination of one ethnic group (Fulani) and religion (Islam) over the other. Pointedly, Melafia said the: “Agenda is ongoing; Islamisation and Fulanisaion of Nigeria.

The kind of Islam that is coming from Sahara is dangerous. They want to take over your land and enslave you.” He said the Fulani, which is a minority group in the country has an agenda to occupy other people’s territory and enforce their religion, which is Islam on the conquered territory.

He said about two million Nigerians have been killed silently in the country in the last few years with the government unable to tackle the menace of Fulani herdsmen, terrorists and bandits.

On the state of the nation, the elder statesman said all indications pointed to the fact that Nigeria is drifting towards a failed state and it is a matter of time before the country goes the way of Sudan, Afghanistan and Libya.

According to him, Nigeria has fallen from the grace being the most terrorised nation and the poverty capital of the world after India and Afghanistan.

He said Nigeria parades about 90 million people who are destitute poor with 50 percent of the figure from the North particularly the North- East and West geopolitical zones. He said Bornu, Zamfrara and Yobe accounted for 70 percent of the figure. With 20 million children out of school and drug abuse of 80 percent in Kano State alone, Melaifia said the situation in the North is getting out of hand.

He lamented that the official unemployment is the rate in Nigeria is 33 percent with the youth forming 40 percent of the figure. Melaifia said: “Nigeria is now a failed state, unable to perform its statutory roles. Nigeria cannot be described as a nation because the power is not concentrated in the hands of the government alone.

Other blocs now have the power of coercion. “Rival groups control territory. Boko Haram is in control of over half of Niger State and if they successfully take over Niger, Abuja will be a walkover “Government cannot provide security for the people. Nowhere is safe in the country. The forests have been taken over by foreign invaders.

“The economy is collapsing. There is the collapse of the institutions. Police, standards of universities standards are low. Corruption has taken over in the country. What else do we need to say Nigeria is a failed state?”

