Buhari’s government must admit its failure –Ohuabunwa

Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa is a presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who is very disturbed about socio-political development in the country. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, he advocates for the zoning of presidential ticket to the South-East by the major political parties in the country in order to stop separatist agenda

What is your view about the current level of insecurity in the country and what gives you the impression that you can get the ticket of the PDP?

This government should admit its failure with regard to insecurity and many other areas. The level of insecurity in this country is highly disturbing. You cannot travel by road, you cannot travel by rail, traveling by air is also not very safe. Look at the attacks on the Kaduna Airport the other day, and that was followed by the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja rail line.

This is very disturbing that we cannot continue like this. As regards the second part of the question, I must tell you that I did not join the PDP yesterday. I have been there for a while now and I have no doubt about getting the party’s ticket. My not being a core politician does not matter. Was Barack Obama a core politician? What about Donald Trump?

But they all became presidents and served for eight years each. I am a boardroom expert and this is what I am taking into politics. I have what it takes to be Nigeria’s next president.

What motivated you to want to be the president of this country?

My motivation came from living in a country which has failed to attain his manifest destiny. A country that was destined to be a global leader, the leader of Africa, the pride of the black man; that is the destiny of Nigeria, the country to which many nations rally round for support and help.

A country that God has blessed with so much natural and human endowment but our country has remained like a toddler after 61 years and I have waited for the country to change, I have suffered the indignity of being compared and called all kinds of names like the guy from that corrupt nation.

When I arrive at the airports in the world, they ask me if I was a drug peddler and when they don’t find me carrying any drug, they start checking if am a fraudster, or into money laundering and when it doesn’t work, they start checking if am a terrorist.

That is the indignity I have dealt with. In 1986, I went to a meeting in New York and at the end of the meeting; I was voted the best sales manager out of 106 countries that participated. Immediately after the announcement was made, everybody started coming around me asking, again ‘which school did you attend?’ I said I went to University of Ife.

They ask if we have good universities in Nigeria. I said yes, mentioning UI, UNN, ABU, and UNILAG among others.

Then they say, there must be smart guys in Nigeria. And I told them, there are millions of them, much smarter than I am. Then one of them asked why is your country the way it is?

I am talking about 1986. I couldn’t answer that question but the moment I came back, when I got to the airport, immediately, I noticed that difference. I have been to 60 countries and each time I went, I came back asking myself what is wrong with my country? We can’t feed ourselves.

We’ve become so poor that as of today, Nigeria has the highest number of poor people in the world. By World Bank classification of poverty, we have 71 per cent, while 33 per cent of our population is unemployed and among the youth is 53 per cent. Meanwhile out of the 47 per cent that claimed to be employed, 22 per cent of them are underemployed.

Every day, the price of oil goes up, our economy is in doom, suffering in the hands of recession. For a long time, we have been hearing, ‘we shall diversify our economy’, and yet we are still depending on oil, something is wrong with us.

After I thought that the best way I could help to solve these problems through the advocacy that I give as President of Nigeria-American Chambers of Commerce and Chairman, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) by running seminars, symposiums and conferences among other efforts has yielded no results.

So, I have decided that waiting for this unending expectation for a new Nigeria and country that could compete with its peers in the world, a country that will meet the needs of her people, a country that can protect the minimum needs of the people, Nigeria has failed its citizens.

So, I don’t want to wait. I want to sacrifice myself, to use the gift of God to solve that problem. I have the key, I have the solution. That is part of my motivation.

In your opinion, which zone of the country should be allowed to produce the next president?

I think we have messed up the argument because we have left the substance and we are pursuing shadow. What we are looking for is a competent Nigeria President that has the solution to Nigeria problems that can use the gift of God to solve our problem. That is the primary problem. Which region does he come from is secondary?

That becomes necessary if we realize that we are a multi-ethnic country. It belongs to a different ethic nationality. We are a country with a majority and a minority.

We are a country with different religions and when you are in that kind of federation, it calls for consideration, it calls for deliberate action to ensure inclusiveness because if we say let the majority win, you keep some without accessing power.

Our level of political sophistication has touched that level where people think less. In America, if you are born in Atlanta, you are an Atlantan, if you travel to New York and stay for two years or more, you become a New Yorker. So, in that place, there is nothing like where you come from and in that case then, the lines become blurred.

But in our country where there is still a high sense of consciousness of ethnicity, religion, difference in class, it makes sense to say let us rotate power around the country so as to give each side a sense of belonging. This was what informed those who wrote our constitution to include the federal character principle. That principle applies in every public office, including the presidency.

So, it becomes reasonable to say that rotation should move from one region to another. Until we achieve that level of development. A diverse nation should be aware

that one group cannot be allowed to dominate a country, no matter their sophistication, height, wealth, or ability to make noise. We should make sure that we balance it.

I therefore say that the proper thing is let us have a president that is competent but out of inclusiveness we might decide the other way round. There is a group of professionals who say they want the President of Nigeria to come from the South-East. They are not from the Igbo extraction.

A lot of people of goodwill from the North and South of the country have come to that conclusion. They want peace and unity in this country because when you have a relationship that is no longer mutually inclusive, a relationship that is like that of a slave and a slave master that relationship can’t endure. That is why every year, we keep saying, Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable.

Which other country do you hear this type of announcement? Our leaders in the first republic had a vision of attaining independence from our colonial masters. That was their focus. When they got it, they had to build a nation but in the process of building a nation, the military took over and disrupted everything and that is the genesis of our problem.

So, we are in a country, not a nation. In fact, we are a country of many nations. We need to unite to have one nation. So, when we get that one single nation, there will be no question of which region you came from. It is unfair when I can’t be a citizen of Ondo State, even when my mother, grandmother and great grandmother were born here.

They will say I am an Igbo man. However, in doing so, they must also produce the best that can compete with the best from other parts of Nigeria. The South-East presidential candidate must be of the same quality like any other candidate from other parts of the country, that’s when it will make sense.

What is your take on restructuring?

My take is that the Nigeria system is not working well and if it is working, it is not working well. And the symptoms are there. When you see a vehicle that is not working well, it won’t be moving fast, it may even stop. Equipment in your home, your machinery, even your phone sometimes gets spoilt, there is something called engineering, redigitalizing, restructuring, they can make our system work better. If the system is not working well, let us get it to be working well.

The major issue why people are quarrelling about restructure and it seems they have different opinions on it as in reengineering, revamping, rejigging. Those are the words. If people are happy with these words, let them take them and leave restructuring.

What is important is that this system needs change, the arrangement needs to be rearranged so that we can be free to work.

There is something about knowing the history, my people say if you go to where they bury a man and you weren’t there when they buried him and they say you should describe the incident you won’t be able to.

The guys that gathered together to form Nigeria knew that we were people of ethnic nationality and they decided to design a relationship that was going to be easy for us. If you come at the end of the day, you are not part of that decision and in the middle of the road you change it, that’s the cause of dislocation or destabilization. Nigeria is a reversed federation.

A federation is federating units that come together to cede power to a central government but what is happening in Nigeria now is that the central is giving power to states, is that a normal federation? No!

What is your selling point?

My selling point is ‘I am competent;’ you need to check my background. I joined Pfizer in 1978, within 15years. I climbed from clerk level to become chairman and then CEO of the company and ran the company.

I was the one that had the opportunity to buy out the title and change the company from Pfizer to NIMEN. I borrowed $300 million from the bank to effect this change and I paid back the bank and the company is still running. I have run multi-ethnic, multimillion organizations.

My core values and guiding philosophy are blended with knowledge, industry, integrity, patriotism, justice, and freedom, godliness, focusing on transformational approaches to solve poverty, corruption, injustice and insecurity. I have competence. I have character. I am a morally directed person. There is nothing I have done in the past that I can’t defend. I have integrity. I have courage. If you have these three attributes you can rule a country.

The attributes are: character, courage and integrity. If you check our leaders who have ruled in the past, some have courage and no character while some have no courage. I have the three of them to deliver on the work of moving Nigeria forward through wealth creation and productivity that move us forward.

With integrity and character, I will make sure that everything is well managed for the good of the people, not for me and my family. I have the courage, the truth to confront my friends and my enemies and above all, I have the love of God in my heart, I understand how to use love to win.

I am empathetic. I feel the pain of other people and lastly I understands what is required to turn Nigeria around especially wealth creation and wealth distribution, economic growth, developing Nigerian economy, through creating and investment heralds that will attract investment through domestic and local and then creating an opportunity for this large investment to create job, business, investment and project and this project programme will create job.

What differentiates you from other aspirants?

I have a better understanding than any aspirant. You judge a man by what he has done. Some of these men have been given opportunities but we didn’t see anything significant or revolutionary. What Nigeria needs is transformation, something new. We want a new country called Nigeria, same geography but our culture will change, our direction will change.

So, it is not a country of let us continue where we are or let us keep improving on what we are doing but a new mindset, that’s what I bring, which I think a party like PDP which the country wants to give a chance but somewhere I heard that Nigerians are disappointed in PDP but in balance, PDP is better than APC. The only thing I like them to sell better is a new phase that has no baggage that has the pedigree of technocrats who will come and run Nigeria like a business, not like a non-governmental organization (NGO).

As an aspirant of Igbo extraction, if you emerge as the President of the country, will you not break up the country?

The South-East did not want to break Nigeria; the civil war was not because the South-East wanted to break Nigeria. I fought in that war as a young army officer. The persons that want Nigeria together more than others are the Igbos.

The person that wants a united Nigeria is the Igbo man; not by word of mouth but practice. Most communities in Nigeria, after the indigenous community, they are the next. If they come, they don’t come with bags just to do business and go: they buy land, build houses, some get married, and train their children and give them local names.

Over time you can’t differentiate them, that is their nature. They killed them a hundred times in Kano State and they are back in Kano; same in Sokoto and they are back. Are these the people who want to break the country? It is not in the interest of the Igbos to break Nigeria, they are global citizens. Those clamouring for the Biafra Republic are crying against injustice.

If your child is unhappy, he will cry and taunt and do whatever to attract your attention. But as a parent you refused to see him and ask what the problem is. If you don’t talk to him, what do you expect him to do? On the contrary, if I become President of Nigeria, it will finally settle the Igbo problem because I won’t maltreat the Igbos, being an Igbo.

If they are quarreling with Nigeria, they will suspend it. They will have the consciousness that we are part of Nigeria now. It will increase the unity of Nigeria and bring more peace. Igbo Presidency cannot and will not lead to breaking up Nigeria; it will be actually the antidote and panacea to such threat

